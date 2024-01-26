Government strikes Vodafone agreement after UAE stake national security fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government strikes Vodafone agreement after UAE stake national security fears

By Press Association
Vodafone has had a strategic relationship agreement approved by the Government (Alamy/PA)
The Government has reached an agreement with Vodafone to address national security concerns related to a United Arab Emirates-backed telecoms group’s stake in the company.

A number of “proportionate measures” will now be put into place at the London-listed telecoms firm to address concerns and allow it to put a director from the investors on its board.

On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden used new powers to declare there were national security risks related to Emirates Telecommunications Group, which does business as Etisalat by e&, holding an almost 15% stake in Vodafone.

An order cautioned that the relationship e& has with the British firm would “enable it materially to influence the policy of Vodafone” and ordered a “national security committee” to be set up by the business to oversee and monitor any sensitive work.

The Cabinet Office confirmed on Friday it has now approved a new “strategic relationship agreement between Vodafone and e&”.

“Using the National Security & Investment Act it has put in place proportionate measures to address any potential national security concern”, it said on Friday.

“Where investment might impact the UK’s national security – for example through the acquisition of certain technologies or infrastructure – we will work with investment partners to minimise any risk.

“As part of our critical national infrastructure, telecoms is one such sector. Vodafone is also a particularly important company for the UK Government given its critical functions, including as a key partner in HMG’s cyber security strategy.”

A Vodafone spokesman said: “We are pleased to have received clearance in our home market for our strategic relationship agreement with e& and for e& to take a seat on our board.”

Abu Dhabi-listed e& has built up a stake of 14.6% in Vodafone, marking a deepening of a strategic tie-up that began in May 2022 when e& first invested in the FTSE 100 giant.

The British telephone firm announced in May that e& chief executive Hatem Dowidar would join the Vodafone board as a non-executive director.