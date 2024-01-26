Former Mencap chief to lead review of adult disability payment

A former charity boss has been appointed to lead a new review of an benefit payment for disabled adults.

Edel Harris, formerly chief executive of Mencap, is to lead new work to look at whether the adult disability payment meets the needs of those who receive it.

The payment was brought in in Scotland in August 2022 as a replacement for the UK Government’s personal independence payment.

Since then it has paid some £461.8 million to 137,490 disabled people across the country, with the cash helping with the additional costs linked with a disability or long-term health condition.

The Scottish Government’s Programme for Government for 2023-24 pledged an independent review of it “to ensure the benefit continues to meet the needs of disabled people”.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said Ms Harris would bring a “wealth of experience” to this work both from her roles in the charity sector and from “her personal experience as a family carer”.

Ms Somerville said: “A year on from the national launch of adult disability payment, we are fulfilling our pledge to have an independent review to ensure it is meeting the needs of disabled people both now and in the future.

“Ms Harris will ensure the views of disabled people and groups that represent them are heard throughout the review.

“I am committed to continuing to improve the experience of people receiving this benefit – to ensure they are supported in line with the principles of dignity, fairness, and respect at the heart of our social security system.”