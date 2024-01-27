Ex-MI6 boss voices fears over British intelligence blind spot with Beijing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-MI6 boss voices fears over British intelligence blind spot with Beijing

By Press Association
A sign for the Secret Intelligence Service, taken before a talk at St Andrews University (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A sign for the Secret Intelligence Service, taken before a talk at St Andrews University (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The former deputy head of MI6 has warned that the British intelligence service is not equipped to handle covert threats from China.

Nigel Inkster said his concerns stem from the basis that MI6 “clearly does have difficulties, in terms of language expertise and collective general historical and cultural awareness” when it comes to China.

He told the i: “In 2015, the British government was talking about a ‘golden era’ of UK-China relations… Given that situation, it’s perhaps unsurprising that the security service isn’t where it might be.”

During Lord David Cameron’s time as prime minister, he presided over the so-called “golden era” of relations between Britain and China.

Chinese President state visit – Day Four
Then-prime minister David Cameron with Chinese President Xi Jinping (Joe Giddens/PA)

He forged close economic ties with the Asian superpower and even hosted a state visit for President Xi Jinping in 2015.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, however, said in November that Lord Cameron’s political comeback as Foreign Secretary late last year will not mean the return of his “golden era” approach to China.

Mr Inkster said the UK’s blind spot extends to “all the UK intelligence community”, which includes MI5 and GCHQ.

As well as Britain lacking the skills to manage intelligence threats abroad, Mr Inkster said that Beijing already has a well-established network of “industrial-scale cyber espionage operations directed against advanced Western countries”.

On top of that, he said more spies from China are hitting the ground to engage in in-person, classic espionage.

Mr Inkster said: “We’re seeing a significant increase in human intelligence collection operations, with the Chinese services essentially seeming to be operating under no political constraints – incentivised to take risks and to do whatever it takes to get the intelligence that is required.”

MI6 Chief Richard Moore speech
MI6 Chief Richard Moore at a talk in 2021 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Despite Mr Inkster’s fears about Beijing’s intelligence capacities, the current head of MI6 Sir Richard Moore told Politico in July that MI6 now has more resources devoted to China than any other mission, which “reflects China’s importance in the world and the crucial need to understand both the intent and capability of the Chinese government”.

However, Mr Inkster fears Britain’s recent increase in focus may not be enough to withstand Beijing’s capabilities.

“I know that there is a big effort underway to remedy those deficiencies,” he said.

“A lot of resources are now being put into getting the UK intelligence community in a better state… but it does take a certain amount of time.”

He also welcomed the new National Security Act, which became law in July after Parliament passed it and got Royal Assent.

He said the revised Act would aid the prosecution of Chinese spies, replacing “an Official Secrets Act that was derived from the First World War”.

Changes to the Act were described as the most significant overhaul of security legislation for a generation and is expected to provide the security services with greater powers to tackle threats from spies and state-backed sabotage and reform existing espionage laws, like the Official Secrets Act, to better tackle threats faced by hostile states like Russia and China.