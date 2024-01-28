Affordable housing target ‘at risk’, briefing note shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Affordable housing target ‘at risk’, briefing note shows

By Press Association
The housing target was set in 2021 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The housing target was set in 2021 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A key Scottish Government target to build affordable homes over the next decade is “at risk”, according to a ministerial briefing obtained by Labour.

The commitment to build 110,000 affordable homes by 2032 was made in the 2021 Programme for Government, the first legislative agenda of the SNP-Green government.

However, last year it emerged that due to the slowing pace of new housing approvals, progress against the target was not going as quickly as planned.

Through freedom of information, Labour have now seen briefing notes from December which state “our target of delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032 is at risk”.

They say the Government will review the “timeline for delivery” later this year.

Shona Robison says housing is her ‘number one priority’ for new money (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Shona Robison’s latest draft budget has cut funding for affordable housing by £200 million, more than a quarter in real terms.

The deputy first minister says housing is her “number one priority” if more money becomes available.

Scottish Labour’s housing spokesman Mark Griffin said: “Behind closed doors the SNP-Green government knows its housebuilding plan is in chaos – but instead of getting things back on track it is slashing the programme’s funding.

“With Scotland in the grips of a housing emergency, it is more urgent than ever that we build the affordable housing our country desperately needs.

“The Greens cannot stand idly by while SNP ministers tear up the Bute House agreement and break another promise to the Scottish public.

“Instead of ditching this important pledge, the SNP-Green government must set out a real plan to deliver it.”

Housing Minister Paul McLennan said: “The Scottish Government led the UK by delivering approximately 130,000 affordable homes since 2007, over 89,000 for social rent, including almost 24,000 council homes.

“We will invest £556 million in 2024-25 affordable housing this year to increase delivery of more affordable homes, the majority for social rent, including acquisitions of existing properties.

“However, the UK Government failed to inflation-proof their capital budget, and this has resulted in nearly a 10% real-terms cut in our UK capital funding between 2023-24 and 2027-28.

“This is on top of the disastrous impact Brexit has had on construction supply chain issues, labour shortages and the inflationary pressures driven by UK Government financial mismanagement.

“We remain focused on delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032 and to support that we will bring forward the review scheduled for 2026-27 to 2024, which will concentrate on deliverability.

“In addition, we are accelerating work with the financial community in Scotland, and elsewhere, to boost private sector investment and help deliver more homes.”