Betty Boothroyd wanted to criticise prime ministerial abuse of patronage powers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Betty Boothroyd wanted to criticise prime ministerial abuse of patronage powers

By Press Association
Baroness Betty Boothroyd speaking at the People’s Vote Rally in Assembly Hall, Westminster in 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)
Baroness Betty Boothroyd speaking at the People’s Vote Rally in Assembly Hall, Westminster in 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Baroness Betty Boothroyd intended to use her final speech in the House of Lords to criticise prime ministers for granting too many peerages to “those who are simply friends or have no other qualifications than having fat bank accounts”.

The former Commons speaker – the first and only woman to have been elected to the role – died in February last year, aged 93.

She had intended to make a valedictory speech in the Lords before retiring, but was too ill to deliver it.

However, Lady Boothroyd had agreed to the final draft, which her former secretary Sir Nicholas Bevan has arranged to be published.

In a text of the speech reported by the Daily Telegraph, she wrote: “Successive prime ministers have attached importance to their power of patronage; in my view this should be exercised far less generously than has tended to be the case in the recent past.

“Of course, prime ministers should be permitted to make appointments on leaving office but they should be limited in their proposals and they should not include those who are simply friends or have no other qualifications than having fat bank accounts from which they have bankrolled the party in power.”

Lady Boothroyd pushed for the Appointments Commission – which currently has the power only to advise on nominations to the House of Lords – to be elevated from its advisory role.

She wrote: “The commission’s powers should not simply be advisory but should be put on a statutory basis.

Betty Boothroyd funeral
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre) following Lady Boothroyd’s funeral at St George’s Church, Thriplow, Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Nobody should become a member of this House if a statutory Appointments Commission has reservations about their suitability.”

Lady Boothroyd also felt that the size of the Lords had become “absurd” at more than 800 members, writing she did not “see a role any longer for members who are here simply as a result of their heredity”.

She added: “Not only do we not need so many members to carry out our role, but our size positively militates against effectiveness and efficiency and is unnecessarily expensive.”

A former Labour MP, Lady Boothroyd shattered more than 700 years of parliamentary tradition when she became the first woman to be elected speaker in April 1992, staying on until October 2000.

She then entered the Lords as a crossbench peer in January 2001.