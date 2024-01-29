Parliamentary schedule for Monday January 29

We will be covering the House of Commons and House of Lords throughout the day.

All timings are approximate and subject to business.

House of Commons:

1430 Education questions

1530 Trade (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) Bill – second reading

An adjournment debate on police investigations into road traffic deaths

Westminster Hall

1630 E-petition 641904 relating to the next general election

House of Lords

1430 Oral questions

1520 Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill – second reading