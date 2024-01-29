Traffic could be cut from key routes in Edinburgh city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Traffic could be cut from key routes in Edinburgh city centre

By Press Association
Councillors will discuss transport in the city centre (Jane Barlow/PA)
Councillors will discuss transport in the city centre (Jane Barlow/PA)

Through traffic along several key roads in the centre of Edinburgh could be banned as part of a plan to cut car use.

The city council’s proposals would see through traffic removed from North and South Bridges, the Canongate and the Cowgate.

The preferred route for a new tram line between Granton and the BioQuarter in the south of the city has also been published, along with options for further extensions in the south east.

Later this week, councillors will discuss a plan called Our Future Streets which sets out how space on roads will be allocated.

The plan imagines a new seating area outside the Scottish Parliament (CEC/PA)

These include closing the lower part of the Royal Mile – outside the Scottish Parliament and Holyrood – to traffic while allowing local access for residents and businesses.

An artist’s impression released alongside the plan shows a new seating area replacing the roundabout opposite the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

As an experimental measure, the Cowgate is set to be closed to through traffic later in 2024.

Edinburgh’s transport convener councillor Scott Arthur said: “We’re lucky to live in a beautiful, historic city, and Edinburgh’s rapidly increasing population is testament to that.

“But as our city continues to grow, so too do the challenges posed by congestion, air pollution and carbon emissions.

“We need to be bold and move faster if we are to support the people who live, work and visit here to move around the capital sustainably and safely, while protecting Edinburgh’s unique heritage.

“By making it easier to walk, wheel, cycle and use public transport we can create better, healthier transport links, supporting net zero 2030 goals and helping to drive down car kilometres travelled.

“I know that many people in Edinburgh can’t afford a car or are not able to drive – making it easier for these residents to move around Edinburgh is at the heart of these plans.”

He said the council had learned from “progressive” cities around the world and there is broad support for change.

Mr Arthur added: “The council has been talking about these types of changes since before I moved here in 1996. It is now listening to residents and businesses and will be bolder, think bigger and act faster.”