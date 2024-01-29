Cameron urged to act as British-Russian dissident vanishes from Siberian prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron urged to act as British-Russian dissident vanishes from Siberian prison

By Press Association
Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, faces calls to act to secure the release of jailed British-Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza (PA)
Family and friends of jailed British-Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza have become increasingly concerned about his fate after he disappeared from a prison colony in Siberia.

Mr Kara-Murza, who has survived two poisonings since 2015, was jailed for 25 years in April 2023 by a Moscow court on charges of treason over his opposition to the war in Ukraine.

He has been held in solitary confinement in a maximum-security penal colony in Omsk for the past four months, but on Monday his wife, Evgenia Kara-Murza, said he has been moved to an unknown location.

She tweeted: “We have just learned that after 4 months of solitary confinement my husband ‘left’ (as put by an official) the strict-regime penal colony in Omsk in an unknown direction.”

Mrs Kara-Murza has previously expressed serious concerns about her husband’s health while in prison, saying the attempts on his life have left him with polyneuropathy, a form of nerve damage.

She has also repeatedly called on the Government to do more to help secure the release of Mr Kara-Murza, a British citizen, saying she fears he will die if he is not freed soon.

Bill Browder, a friend of Mr Kara-Murza and head of the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign, described the removal of the dissident as “pure sadism”.

He said: “As he’s a UK citizen, our Foreign Secretary David Cameron should be using all tools to get Vladimir released. The Government must act decisively before he dies in prison, which will likely happen if he’s not released.”

MPs have also called on the Government to act, including Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns.

Ms Kearns said: “(Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s toying with Vladimir Kara-Murza is a sign of weakness and of how much Putin fears those who represent freedom of thought and will challenge his kleptocracy.

“Kara-Murza is a political prisoner and British citizen; my thoughts go out to his incredible wife, family and friends.

“This is yet another example of Putin’s Russia’s disregard for the rule of law and use of arbitrary detention to deter dissent. The UK must appoint a dedicated national hostage lead to better protect and advocate for British nationals wrongly held abroad.”

The removal of Mr Kara-Murza from the facility in Omsk echoes the treatment of prominent Putin critic Alexei Navalny, who disappeared for several weeks in December before resurfacing in a prison colony in the Arctic.

The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.