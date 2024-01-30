Vast majority of hospitality firms feel Government ‘out of touch’, survey finds

A survey of hospitality companies has found almost all respondents feel the Scottish Government is out of touch with the business community.

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) surveyed more than 500 of its members around the new year, with 96% saying the Government is out of touch.

Some 75% said they will need Government support to survive in 2024.

Staff availability emerged as a big concern in the survey, with 35% saying it affected trading last year.

Colin Wilkinson, SLTA managing director, said “Our sector plays a critical role in employment and is at the heart of Scotland’s tourism industry, and we are deeply concerned that 75% of respondents anticipate they will need Government support to survive in 2024.

Thirty-five per cent of hospitality businesses said staff availability affected trading last year (PA)

“Our survey is based upon quantitative research from outlets covering the length and breadth of the country and is supported by major food and drink chains and independent pubs, bars and hotels in Scotland’s licensed hospitality sector.

“The outlook for the licensed hospitality trade in 2024 remains extremely challenging with continuing financial pressures on the sector, chronic staff shortages, high energy prices, and a continuing cost-of-living crisis.

“While there was a flicker of optimism among some respondents, this was against a relatively poor year and 22% of respondents reported a decline in trading of over 10%.

“First Minister Humza Yousaf pledged to give us a ‘new deal for business’, but we’re seeing very little of that so far at a time when businesses across Scotland need support if they are to be part of efforts to rejuvenate communities, boost economic growth, and create jobs.”