Attempts to quit smoking down for 11th consecutive year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Attempts to quit smoking down for 11th consecutive year

By Press Association
Figures show fewer smokers tried to quit in 2022-23 (PA)
Figures show fewer smokers tried to quit in 2022-23 (PA)

Smokers in Scotland made fewer attempts to give up their habit last year – with the number of quit attempts falling for the 11th consecutive year.

Figures show there were 26,954 quit attempts made with the help of NHS Stop Smoking Services in Scotland in 2022-23, down 14.1% from the previous year’s total of 31,365.

The number of attempts was 77.8% lower than the peak year for smokers to try to give up, with 121,385 attempts made in 2011-12.

Fewer people used NHS Stop Smoking Services to try and quit the habit in 2022-23 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The figures came in a report from Public Health Scotland, which stressed that “smoking remains a major cause of poor health in Scotland”.

The Scottish Government wants to cut the number of people who smoke to just 5% by 2034, with this said to be a “key objective”.

The 2022 Scottish Health Survey found 18% of men and 13% of women were smokers.

Of the 26,594 quit attempts made with NHS support in the last year, 12,444 (46.2%) reported they were still not smoking at four weeks.

This fell to 8,119 (30.1%) at 12 weeks.

The figures also report a drop in quit attempts by mothers-to-be, with pregnant women making 942 attempts in 2022-23 – down 12.9% from the previous year, and the 10th year in a row the number of has fallen.

However Public Health Scotland noted that “overall, the percentage of successful four and 12-week quit attempts among pregnant women has been increasing since 2011”.

It added that of 942 quit attempts made by pregnant women in 2022-23, more than half (53.7%) were successful at four weeks, up slightly from 52.5% the previous year.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Stopping smoking at any time is one of the best things people can do for their health and it’s important that people who want to stop smoking have access to the right support at the right time.

“While smoking rates have dropped and fewer people are starting to smoke, the pandemic saw a decline in the number of people quitting and using free NHS stop-smoking services. Our tobacco and vaping framework renews our commitment to these services.

“We are committed to working with our NHS co-ordinators and pharmacy colleagues across Scotland to refocus and remobilise services to ensure we are reaching the people in our communities who are most in need of support to quit.”