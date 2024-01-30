Matheson facing calls to quit over ‘deadly disarray’ in A&E departments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Matheson facing calls to quit over ‘deadly disarray’ in A&E departments

By Press Association
Health Secretary Michael Matheson has come under fire over the latest A&E performance figures (PA)
Health Secretary Michael Matheson has come under fire over the latest A&E performance figures (PA)

Michael Matheson is facing fresh calls to quit as Health Secretary as figures show more than a third of patients in accident and emergency had to wait longer than the target time for care.

The latest waiting time figures for the week ending January 21 show 62% of patients were either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

That is down from 64.1% the previous week and continues to be below the goal of having 95% of patients dealt with in that time.

Mr Matheson said the service “remains under sustained pressure” and he conceded “waiting times are longer than we want them to be for some patients”.

But Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie hit out at the “deadly disarray in our A&E departments”.

Insisting it is time for Mr Matheson to “step aside”, she added: “We simply cannot have thousands of lives being put in danger on a weekly basis due to this SNP Government’s catastrophic failure to support our NHS and its hardworking staff.

“Under Michael Matheson our NHS has lurched from crisis to crisis, while he has been preoccupied with saving his own job.”

The latest figures from Public Health Scotland show 23,615 patients attended A&E in the week to January 21 – with 8,963 waiting longer than the four-hour target time.

That includes 3,831 patients (16.2%) who were in A&E for eight hours or more, and 1,912 (8.1%) who spent 12 hours or longer there.

At the flagship Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, almost two-thirds of patients spent more than four hours in A&E – with only 35.7% admitted, transferred or discharged inside the target time.

Dame Jackie Baillie said Michael Matheson has been ‘preoccupied with saving his own job’ in the row over his iPad roaming charges (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “These shameful and worsening figures expose the true crisis that plagues our A&E departments after 16 years of the SNP’s dire workforce planning and mismanagement of our NHS.”

Dr Gulhane, who is a GP, said patients face “dangerous and unacceptable waits in our emergency wards”, insisting this is “simply not good enough”.

He added: “Excessive delays in A&E lead to unnecessary loss of life, yet Michael Matheson has failed to tackle this growing problem, instead continuing the legacy of NHS failure started by his predecessors.

“If he refuses to quit, the discredited and distracted Health Secretary must finally get a grip on this crisis.”

Sandesh Gulhane
Tory MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane said A&E delays can ‘lead to unnecessary loss of life’ (PA)

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the figures show below-target performance in accident and emergency units has “become the new normal”, claiming “years of SNP ministerial disinterest are coming home to roost”.

Mr Matheson said: “Emergency departments across Scotland are continuing to deal with heightened winter pressures, with similar demand being felt throughout the UK.

“Increased seasonal illness including Covid, flu and norovirus and high levels of occupancy and delayed discharge are all contributing to increased pressure on services.

“Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting on performance.

“To tackle this, our delayed discharge and hospital occupancy action plan is being implemented at pace, delivering actions we know work to reduce delays, including early planning, deployment of multi-agency teams and involvement of the patient, their family and carers.”