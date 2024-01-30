Cleverly hails ‘impressive’ French efforts on illegal migration at Paris meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Cleverly hails ‘impressive’ French efforts on illegal migration at Paris meeting

By Press Association
James Cleverly met his French counterpart in Paris on Tuesday evening (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
James Cleverly met his French counterpart in Paris on Tuesday evening (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Home Secretary James Cleverly has met his French counterpart in Paris, with the pair promising to build closer ties to tackle crossings in the Channel.

The meeting between Mr Cleverly and French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Tuesday evening comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hopes to show progress in his promise to “stop the boats”.

More than 1,000 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the Channel.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, earlier this month (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Home Office said the pair would seek to accelerate co-operation efforts between the two countries, as Mr Cleverly praised the “exemplary” commitment from French officials.

France has been tasked with stepping up efforts to prevent Channel crossings in recent years by deploying more police and drawing on extra equipment and facilities in the wake of deals with the UK worth £191.3 million between 2018 and 2022 and £480 million that Mr Sunak promised to spend between 2023 and 2026.

Mr Cleverly said: “The UK and France are friends, neighbours and partners. Our co-operation against the full range of security threats and challenges is vital for both our countries and for Europe.

“France is an essential partner to prevent illegal migration. The UK continues to support the challenges faced by French law enforcement, operating under increasingly difficult circumstances to save lives and disrupt organised criminal gangs. Their commitment is exemplary and the results are impressive.

“I want to thank my friend Gerald Darmanin for his continued leadership and support in tackling the small boat crisis and pledge to see our countries continue to work closely together, not least as France takes on the challenge of hosting the Olympics this summer.”

The pair discussed convening the group of northern European countries, the Calais group, later this year to bolster European-level efforts to stop illegal migration.

Mr Darmanin said: “In the follow-up of 2023, France and the UK will deepen their co-operation, which is essential in the very intense fight against violent and reckless smugglers’ networks.

“They will also continue calling for a UK-EU agreement on migration issues so as to better manage illegal as well as legal migration.

“Besides, their joint action will also cover the security of major upcoming events this year, with a particular focus on the Summer Olympics.

“The dialogue between our two countries should also help improve the fight against radicalisation as well as crimes committed online.”