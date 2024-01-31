Fujitsu to wait for Horizon inquiry to near end before deciding on compensation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Fujitsu to wait for Horizon inquiry to near end before deciding on compensation

By Press Association
Technology giant Fujitsu has said it will wait to see the ‘direction’ of the Post Office inquiry into its Horizon IT software before deciding on compensation payments (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bosses at Fujitsu have indicated the company will wait until the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry nears its conclusion before it works out the appropriate amount of compensation it will pay to wrongfully convicted subpostmasters.

Earlier this month, the technology giant told MPs it will contribute towards compensation payments for subpostmasters who were wrongfully convicted after failures in its Horizon IT software made it look as though money was missing from their branches.

More than 700 Post Office branch managers were convicted between 1999 and 2015.

The saga prompted an outcry across the country after it was dramatised in ITV series Mr Bates vs The Post Office earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Fujitsu confirmed it has not yet set aside a provision for compensation in its latest financial update.

Chief financial officer Isobe Takeshi said on Wednesday morning: “In the UK, people are talking about paying compensation as soon as possible.

“But as the direction of the inquiry becomes clear we want to work on appropriate compensation.

“We take this matter very seriously. We want the facts to become clear from the statutory inquiry.”

The inquiry was launched in September 2020 and is being led by retired high court judge Sir Wyn Williams.

Mr Takeshi said Fujitsu remains “fully committed” to co-operating with the process and that he is hoping for a “swift resolution”.

He added: “First and foremost, on behalf of the Fujitsu Group, I would like to convey our deepest apologies to the subpostmasters and their families, and reiterate that we regard this matter with the utmost seriousness.

“Our company’s UK subsidiary has been co-operating fully with the ongoing UK statutory inquiry, which has been investigating complex events that have unfolded over many years, and going forward we remain fully committed to offering our complete support and co-operation.

“I would also like to emphasise that our global board of directors is maintaining strict supervision over the matter, including the handling of the ongoing inquiry.

“It is our sincere hope that the inquiry allows for a swift resolution that ensures a just outcome for the victims.”