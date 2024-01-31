Former chancellor George Osborne joins crypto exchange Coinbase as adviser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former chancellor George Osborne joins crypto exchange Coinbase as adviser

By Press Association
George Osborne has joined cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase as an adviser (Danny Lawson/PA)
Former chancellor George Osborne has joined cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase as an adviser, as the company targets global expansion amid a legal battle in the US.

Mr Osborne, who was chancellor of the Exchequer between 2010 and 2016, will be joining the company’s global advisory council.

He said there is a “huge amount of exciting innovation in finance right now”, and Coinbase is “at the frontier” of new developments.

Coinbase was launched in 2012 as an online platform for people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

It holds billions of dollars worth of assets in more than 100 countries including Britain and recently secured licences in France, Spain and Singapore as it aims to reach more investors around the world.

The firm is currently fighting a court battle in New York after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued it in June last year.

The SEC alleges Coinbase unlawfully lets people trade unregistered securities, which it described as failures that “deprive investors of critical protections”.

The lawsuit comes amid greater scrutiny over the crypto sector following the conviction of Sam Bankman-Fried in November, who was found to have defrauded thousands of cryptocurrency customers of billions of dollars through his crypto exchange FTX.

But the UK Government has set out plans to become a “global hub” for crypto technology and investment, aimed at boosting the country’s financial services sector.

Coinbase said having Mr Osborne on its board will help the platform to grow.

Chief policy officer Faryar Shirzad said: “George brings with him a wealth of experience in business, journalism and government.

“We look forward to relying on his insights and experiences as we grow Coinbase around the world.”

The council already counts high-profile leaders as members including former US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, and former congresswoman Stephanie Murphy.

Mr Osborne is currently a partner at boutique investment bank Robey Warshaw, and was previously the editor-in-chief of London’s Evening Standard newspaper.

He also holds a number of other business roles, including the chairman of trustees for the British Museum. The London-based museum saw its reputation dented last year after it emerged that artefacts worth millions of pounds had gone missing, been stolen or were damaged.

He is a visiting professor at Stanford University and also hosts a podcast called Political Currency with former shadow chancellor Ed Balls.