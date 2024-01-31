Coalition urges rethink on schools transgender guidance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Coalition urges rethink on schools transgender guidance

By Press Association
A coalition opposed to the draft transgender guidance for schools has called for it to be withdrawn (Mike Egerton/PA)
A coalition opposed to the draft transgender guidance for schools has called for it to be withdrawn (Mike Egerton/PA)

A coalition unhappy with the proposed transgender guidance for schools has called for it to be withdrawn and for the Government to rethink its approach.

The group of organisations has published its own guide for people responding to the consultation, advising them to state that schools and colleges should only engage with parents of a gender-questioning child “with the explicit consent” of that young person.

Long-awaited draft guidance for schools and colleges on how best to support pupils questioning their gender was published by the Department for Education (DfE) in December.

It stated that “parents should not be excluded” from decisions taken by a school or college relating to requests for a child to “socially transition”, such as wishes to change names, pronouns and clothing.

It added that schools and colleges should make parents aware if their child requests a change – except in the “very rare situation” where parental involvement may raise a “significant risk of harm” to the child.

Consultation on the guidance runs until March 12.

The organisations Mermaids, LGBT Foundation, Stonewall, Gendered Intelligence and Trans Learning Partnership have now produced a guide advising people how to make clear their opposition to the proposals.

The coalition said the guide is aimed at helping individuals and organisations to respond effectively to the consultation of the draft guidance.

On the issue of pronouns, the guide advises respondents they can describe the negative impact of refusing to use someone’s pronouns and that they might state that “not using a trans pupil’s chosen pronouns (no matter their age) could be considered discrimination or harassment”.

In a statement accompanying the guidance, with signatories including Liberty and Amnesty International UK, the groups said they “strongly oppose the Government’s exclusionary and unhelpful” proposals.

They stated: “The proposed guidance, which remains in draft, seeks to deny the existence of transgender pupils, discouraging them from coming out and being their authentic selves, and could lead to young people being forcibly outed to parents and teachers.

“This approach will erase decades of progress in making schools places that value difference and reject discrimination. It hampers teachers’ ability to tackle bullying and ultimately risks causing more harm and exclusion of trans young people.

“Schools desperately need guidance that offers practical advice on creating school environments that support trans pupils to thrive.

“We are calling on the Government to listen to LGBT+ youth and inclusive educators, withdraw the guidance and rethink their approach.”

When the DfE guidance was published before Christmas, Biology Matters at centre-right think tank Policy Exchange said it was a “powerful rebuttal against activist demands which for too long have played havoc with the wellbeing of children”, while the gay rights organisation LGB Alliance described it as “a welcome step in the right direction”.