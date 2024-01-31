Big Issue vendors hand in petition to PM on housing insecurity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Big Issue vendors hand in petition to PM on housing insecurity

By Press Association
Big Issue campaigners are calling on the Prime Minister to take action in the upcoming spring Budget (Gemma Day)
Big Issue vendors have handed in a petition to the Prime Minister calling for better financial entitlements for millions of people struggling to pay their rent.

The petition was signed by almost 12,000 members of the public following a campaign launched by the magazine aimed at ending housing insecurity.

Big Issue campaigners are calling on the Prime Minister to take action in the upcoming spring Budget and increase Universal Credit to £120 a week for a single adult and £200 for a couple, and permanently set local housing allowance rates at 30% of market rents.

The magazine said the popularity of the petition confirmed support for welfare spending among the British public.

Andre Rostant, who sells The Big Issue on Carnaby Street in London and took the petition to Downing Street, said: “In the 21st century, we have enough resources, and enough technology, and enough wealth that nobody should be in insecure housing or homeless.

“The changes we’re calling for today are a measure to alleviate some of the causes of homelessness, but we also need structural change in the housing distribution system.”

Jane Durham, who sells The Big Issue in Vauxhall, London, said: “Everybody I spoke to on my pitch signed it, or said they were going to.

“People are really for it, they think the situation at the moment is disgusting.

“A lot of people are losing their homes, or they are locked in temporary housing, even with children, because Universal Credit is not enough.”

Big Issue founder Lord Bird said: “The welfare system we have at the moment unfortunately does not lift people out of poverty.

“With the level it’s currently set at, Universal Credit is making poverty more entrenched.

“We ought to be giving people the tools to lift themselves out of poverty, and that starts with having a secure roof over their head.

“The petition we handed in today is calling for changes that would ensure people can afford to stay in their homes, which would put us on the road to eradicating poverty for good. That’s what I’m in the House of Lords to do, and I’m not stopping until we get there.”