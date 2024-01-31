Heaton-Harris: My understanding of unionism is at ‘GCSE level’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heaton-Harris: My understanding of unionism is at ‘GCSE level’

By Press Association
Chris Heaton-Harris followed by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson arrive to hold a joint press conference at Hillsborough Castle (Niall Carson/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has admitted he is still learning about unionism.

He said he was at “GCSE level” in his understanding of the unionist tradition in Northern Irish politics.

The Cabinet minister was speaking alongside Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson following the publication of a deal aimed at restoring powersharing in Northern Ireland.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the wrangling with the DUP had sometimes been “frustrating”.

At a joint press conference in Belfast with Sir Jeffrey, Mr Heaton-Harris said he could understand the DUP’s concerns about the post-Brexit trading arrangements, which critics have blamed for effectively creating a trade barrier in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“It’s been a long process and at times – forgive me Jeffrey – it has been frustrating,” Mr Heaton-Harris said.

“Sir Jeffrey is actually quite a tenacious negotiator and he is a man of principle, he knows exactly what he stands for.

“To be quite frank, I could understand the points he was making.

Stormont Assembly
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson during the joint press conference (Niall Carson/PA)

“I’m a keen Brexiteer, I want the whole of my country to see the benefits of leaving the European Union, something we did four years ago today.

“But also I probably needed some extra explanation about unionism in Northern Ireland. I’ve had a decent education, I’m probably on GCSE level at this point but I’m sure it will continue until I get my masters.”

He said the deal reached with the DUP demonstrates a commitment to the union and the people of Northern Ireland.

Mr Heaton-Harris is not the first Northern Ireland secretary who has admitted to difficulties grappling with the complexity of the politics there.

In 2018, then Northern Ireland secretary Karen Bradley said: “I didn’t understand things like when elections are fought for example in Northern Ireland – people who are nationalists don’t vote for unionist parties and vice-versa.”