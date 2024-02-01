Two-thirds of voters want change of government at election, major poll suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two-thirds of voters want change of government at election, major poll suggests

By Press Association
A poll predicts electoral trouble for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Ian Forsyth/PA)
A poll predicts electoral trouble for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Ian Forsyth/PA)

Nearly two-thirds of people want a change of government at the general election this year, a major opinion poll has suggested, deepening the Tories’ electoral woes.

A Focaldata survey of almost 25,000 people, carried out on behalf of the Best for Britain campaign group, indicated that less than a quarter – or 24% – think Rishi Sunak’s Government should stay in place.

Change is the most popular option across all demographics, including age, gender, ethnicity, religion and income level.

This includes cohorts traditionally more likely to vote Conservative, such as the over-65s and top earners with salaries of more than £100,000 a year, according to the poll.

Support for change is also consistent in all UK nations and regions. In north-east and north-west England, 66% of people say it is time, while the region with the least support for change, the East of England, still saw 56% in favour.

Even among Britons who say they will back the Tory candidate in their area, one fifth say they want a different Westminster government, pointing to Mr Sunak’s personal unpopularity, the research suggested.

The Prime Minister is under intense pressure as he has failed to close the opinion poll gap of around 20 points with Labour, and has faced calls from Tory former Cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke to move aside for a new leader or risk an electoral “massacre”.

Mini-budget
Sir Simon Clarke warned that the Tories face oblivion at the election without a change in prime minister (Aaron Chown/PA)

According to Best for Britain’s analysis of the new poll, 56% of those who do not know how they will vote want to see a new government, suggesting that potentially two million voters who seek change are unsure how to cast their ballot to achieve it.

The anti-Brexit-turned-internationalist organisation referred those people to its getvoting.org tactical vote site.

Chief executive Naomi Smith said: “It is now painfully obvious that after 14 years of failure, chaos and scandal, time could soon be up for this Government, but this polling shows that millions who want change still don’t know how they should vote to get it.

“That is why we will ensure that people have the information they need to make their vote count and finally rid us of this hopeless government.”

Another recent poll, reported by The Telegraph, also predicted doom for Mr Sunak, suggesting the Tories are on course for a 1997-style wipeout in the election expected later this year and due by January 2025.

The YouGov survey of 14,000 people indicated that the Prime Minister’s party could hold on to as few as 169 seats, with Sir Keir Starmer entering Downing Street with 385 Labour seats.

Mr Sunak sought to play down the findings at the time, while the Conservatives’ elections guru Isaac Levido told MPs to ignore the survey, commissioned by a group of Tory donors, as he said it was aimed at “undermining this Government”.