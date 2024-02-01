US defence secretary says special relationship with UK ‘as strong as ever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US defence secretary says special relationship with UK ‘as strong as ever’

By Press Association
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, third from right, meets with Britain’s Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, second from left, at the Pentagon in Washington (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has said the special relationship between the US and UK is “as strong as ever” as he met British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps at the Pentagon.

The pair’s meeting comes on the heels of last month’s co-ordinated strikes against military targets in Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen, which were aimed at diminishing the rebel group’s ability to launch further attacks against vessels operating in international waters.

Mr Austin thanked Mr Shapps for the UK’s aid in the Red Sea as he said the “US-UK special relationship is as strong as ever”.

“The United Kingdom’s partnership is pivotal to addressing these reckless and illegal attacks against military vessels and commercial shipping in the Red Sea,” Mr Austin said.

“We can see Iran’s hand here, as well — providing the Houthis with advanced conventional weapons, intelligence and expertise.

“The US and UK are deeply committed to the rules-based international order and defending the freedom of navigation.”

Mr Austin also said the two nations were working shoulder to shoulder to confront the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

He said: “We share the view that Israel must be able to defend itself from Hamas’ terrorism in accordance with international law.

“We also believe that Israel has a duty to avoid harming Palestinian civilians and that the people of Gaza urgently need far more humanitarian assistance.”

Mr Austin added both the US and UK were in sync in terms of support for Ukraine as Russia’s invasion enters its third year.

“I look forward to discussing ways that we can continue to strengthen Ukraine’s capability to defend its sovereign territory,” he said.