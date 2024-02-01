Former prime minister Tony Blair to publish guide to political leadership

Sir Tony Blair has written a guide to political leadership “for the busy, aspiring leader”, to be published later this year.

The former prime minister uses examples from political systems around the world for a manual that he would have wanted in 1997 when New Labour swept to power, according to publisher Hutchinson Heinemann.

The book shares insights from his personal experience and from observing other world leaders at first hand, while he was in office and since leaving Downing Street.

Tony Blair and his wife Cherie enter Downing Street in 1997 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Sir Tony said: “Governing a country is in one sense a little like being the national football coach of a football-crazy nation.

“Everyone has an opinion. Everyone thinks they can do it and do it better than you.

“The role of leader is a privilege, of course, but a privilege that is painful. The most painful part? To get things done.

“You arrive in power as the great persuader. You govern as the CEO. Persuasion is about talking. Governing is about doing.

“The good news is that there is a wealth of experience and examples, good and bad, to follow or to learn from.

“This book is not an academic work or designed to be comprehensive. It’s a short guide to governing for the busy, aspiring leader.”

Hutchinson Heinemann will publish the book in physical, ebook and audio editions in the UK in September.