Bank holds UK interest rates but signals cuts could be on the way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Bank holds UK interest rates but signals cuts could be on the way

By Press Association
The Bank of England has signalled it could think about cutting borrowing costs this year as it kept interest rates at 5.25% (Justin Tallis/PA)
The Bank of England has signalled it could think about cutting borrowing costs this year as it kept interest rates at 5.25% (Justin Tallis/PA)

The Bank of England has signalled it could start thinking about cutting borrowing costs this year as it kept interest rates at 5.25% – but stressed the job of reining in inflation is not done.

Policymakers at the Bank voted to keep interest rates on hold for the fourth time in a row but said they were keeping “under review” how long they should be maintained at the current level.

It marks a subtle but important shift in the language, which has previously hinted that rates are more likely to rise than fall in the future.

One Bank policymaker, Swati Dhingra, voted to reduce rates to 5% – the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that a member of the nine-person Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has voted for a rate cut.

Andrew Bailey, the Bank’s Governor, said: “We have had good news on inflation over the past few months. It has fallen a long way, from 10% a year ago to 4%.

“But we need to see more evidence that inflation is set to fall all the way to the 2% target, and stay there, before we can lower interest rates.”

UK interest rates
(PA Graphics)

In new forecasts released by the Bank, that inflation target could be met significantly earlier than previously thought.

The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation is set to fall to 2% between April and June this year, about 18 months earlier than previous forecasts, according to the MPC’s latest projections.

However, it will only stay there temporarily before increasing during the second half of the year, and could rise to 2.8% by the start of 2025.

The Bank said there are significant risks to the outlook for the economy due to conflict in the Middle East and supply disruption in the Red Sea, following attacks from Houthi rebels on cargo ships going through the trade route.

The disruption to trade could have an effect on shipping costs and energy prices, it warned, although the impact to the UK has so far been small.

Mr Bailey stressed that although inflation could fall sharply this summer, the job will not be done for Bank policymakers.

Service inflation – which tracks price rises across industries such as hospitality and education – has been more persistent, and wage growth has been outstripping the pace of price rises in recent months.

The Bank said it needs to see more evidence that these pressures have eased before deciding whether or not it can lower borrowing costs.

“So it is not as simple as ‘inflation returns to target in the spring and job is done’,” Mr Bailey said.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that it is “obviously very positive news for families with mortgages that interest rates appear to have peaked”.

“But we should remember that inflation never falls again in a straight line, it may tick up a little bit later this month,” he told broadcasters.

Resolution Foundation conference – London
Jeremy Hunt said it was good news for households that interest rates appear to have peaked (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it was “good news” that wages have been growing faster than inflation – despite the Bank’s economists warning that helps embed higher prices into the economy.

He said: “From the Government’s perspective, it’s good news that wages have grown faster than inflation for the last six months, giving households much-needed relief.”