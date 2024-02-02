‘Positive masculinity’ can help build fairer society, says Yousaf

First Minister Humza Yousaf says new work to promote positive masculinity can help with efforts to build a “fairer and more equal society”.

He was speaking after chairing a round table meeting with others working to promote an image of masculinity that is “uplifting and positive”.

He believes such efforts can help improve mental health among men, while also highlighting the harms that can come from “toxic masculinity” – such as sexism, misogyny, and abuse and violence towards women and girls.

The First Minister pledged to lead the way on the issue in his Programme for Government speech after taking office last year.

Mr Yousaf said: “I am committed to leading on this issue as I believe it’s important to have a vision for masculinity that is uplifting and positive so the negative male role models we are all aware of can be challenged.

Humza Yousaf said boys and men need safe spaces to ‘come together to talk, without judgment, about the challenges they face, the anxieties they have’ (Alamy/PA)

“If we can promote positive masculinity then we address deep-rooted inequalities in our society, and tackle the root cause of violence against women and girls, namely abusive behaviour perpetrated by men.

“We need to create the safe spaces for boys and men to come together to talk, without judgment about the challenges they face, the anxieties they have and to talk about the positive male identity.

“We need to be aware of the outcomes for boys of not having this: educational outcomes, mental health and relationships can all be affected at both personal and societal level.

“Having a vision of positive masculinity, and adequate support for boys and young men, can support them to have better outcomes, and can also benefit all of society, including helping to reduce abuse and violence.

“I look forward to continue working to achieve a vision of a fairer and more equal society.”