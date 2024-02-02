Leitch was ‘cosying up’ to Yousaf during pandemic, says Sarwar

National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch was “cosying up” to Humza Yousaf during the pandemic and becoming involved in politics, Anas Sarwar has said.

The Scottish Labour leader was commenting on WhatsApp exchanges between Prof Leitch and the now First Minister, who was health secretary at the time, which were shown to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry last week.

In some of the messages, Prof Leitch called Labour MSP Daniel Johnson a “smart arse”.

The adviser then added: “Anas says he’s struggling with him and new girl Mercedes” – referring to Labour’s Paul Sweeney and Mercedes Villalba.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said those in senior positions should not be ‘overreaching’ above their roles (PA)

Opposition parties have since called for Prof Leitch to resign.

Speaking on Friday during a visit to Glenkinchie distillery in East Lothian, Mr Sarwar told the PA news agency: “We clearly have a rotten culture of secrecy and cover-up that has come from the top in terms of from the former first minister, and sadly now from the current First Minister, that seems to have been passed on and dissipated to senior officials and senior ministers.”

He said there needs to be a change of culture in the senior civil service as well as in Government.

Asked about Prof Leitch’s messages regarding the Labour MSPs, Mr Sarwar said relations within the Scottish Labour group are “stronger than ever” and the party is united.

He said many MSPs had found the initial introduction to Holyrood difficult as pandemic measures were still in place following the 2021 election.

Mr Sarwar said: “I was reflecting, because he was asking what kind of issues those MSPs would take an interest in in terms of the Covid response – I was reflecting how some of our MSPs were finding that as a challenge, I don’t think that should come as any surprise.

Jason Leitch’s message exchanges with Humza Yousaf during the pandemic were shown to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I think what is a more important issue is how the national clinical director was actually cosying up, beyond his role as an official and getting into the politics.

“I don’t think in those senior positions people should be overreaching, I think they should be getting on with their job.”

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Ms Yousaf defended his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon’s handling of Covid, rejecting “smears and insults” from opponents.

He said: “When it comes to steering this country through some of its darkest days, I am very pleased we had Nicola Sturgeon in charge here of the Scottish Government as opposed to Boris Johnson.

“On the big calls, many of the decisions we made helped to save lives.”

He accepted there may have been times when Scottish ministers “could have perhaps moved quicker, or moved earlier, or done thing differently”, but he insisted politicians and officials had been working to “protect the people of Scotland”.