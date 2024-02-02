Leitch was ‘cosying up’ to Yousaf during pandemic, says Sarwar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leitch was ‘cosying up’ to Yousaf during pandemic, says Sarwar

By Press Association
The UK Covid-UK Inquiry saw numerous messages between Humza Yousaf and Jason Leitch during the pandemic (PA)
National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch was “cosying up” to Humza Yousaf during the pandemic and becoming involved in politics, Anas Sarwar has said.

The Scottish Labour leader was commenting on WhatsApp exchanges between Prof Leitch and the now First Minister, who was health secretary at the time, which were shown to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry last week.

In some of the messages, Prof Leitch called Labour MSP Daniel Johnson a “smart arse”.

The adviser then added: “Anas says he’s struggling with him and new girl Mercedes” – referring to Labour’s Paul Sweeney and Mercedes Villalba.

Anas Sarwar
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said those in senior positions should not be ‘overreaching’ above their roles (PA)

Opposition parties have since called for Prof Leitch to resign.

Speaking on Friday during a visit to Glenkinchie distillery in East Lothian, Mr Sarwar told the PA news agency: “We clearly have a rotten culture of secrecy and cover-up that has come from the top in terms of from the former first minister, and sadly now from the current First Minister, that seems to have been passed on and dissipated to senior officials and senior ministers.”

He said there needs to be a change of culture in the senior civil service as well as in Government.

Asked about Prof Leitch’s messages regarding the Labour MSPs, Mr Sarwar said relations within the Scottish Labour group are “stronger than ever” and the party is united.

He said many MSPs had found the initial introduction to Holyrood difficult as pandemic measures were still in place following the 2021 election.

Mr Sarwar said: “I was reflecting, because he was asking what kind of issues those MSPs would take an interest in in terms of the Covid response – I was reflecting how some of our MSPs were finding that as a challenge, I don’t think that should come as any surprise.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Jason Leitch’s message exchanges with Humza Yousaf during the pandemic were shown to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I think what is a more important issue is how the national clinical director was actually cosying up, beyond his role as an official and getting into the politics.

“I don’t think in those senior positions people should be overreaching, I think they should be getting on with their job.”

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Ms Yousaf defended his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon’s handling of Covid, rejecting “smears and insults” from opponents.

He said: “When it comes to steering this country through some of its darkest days, I am very pleased we had Nicola Sturgeon in charge here of the Scottish Government as opposed to Boris Johnson.

“On the big calls, many of the decisions we made helped to save lives.”

He accepted there may have been times when Scottish ministers “could have perhaps moved quicker, or moved earlier, or done thing differently”, but he insisted politicians and officials had been working to “protect the people of Scotland”.