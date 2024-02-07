Met needs more funding to enforce XL bully ban – Khan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Met needs more funding to enforce XL bully ban – Khan

By Press Association
The Met needs more funding to police the XL bully dog ban, Sadiq Khan has said (Jacob King/PA)
The Met needs more funding to police the XL bully dog ban, Sadiq Khan has said (Jacob King/PA)

Sadiq Khan has called for more funding for the Metropolitan Police to cover the cost of enforcing the new XL bully dogs ban.

The London Mayor made the call days after it became a criminal offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

Under new restrictions, unregistered pets can taken and owners possibly fined and prosecuted, with seized dogs taken to kennels before a court decides if they should either be destroyed or deemed not a danger to public safety.

Mr Khan said he had written to the minister for London Greg Hands to raise concerns over the issue of police funding in the capital.

The Labour mayor said: “The actions of dangerous dogs such as the XL Bully can devastate families and we’ve seen some appalling cases in recent weeks.

“It is absolutely right that the law has changed meaning it is now illegal to own one of these animals, and owners are fined and prosecuted.

“The Met are rightly devoting a lot of resources to tackling dangerous dogs, including attending callouts and putting any illegally owned dogs into kennels.

“We now need ministers to step up and cover the cost of this work, which will now cost the Met £4 million a year, as well as the huge £240m shortfall facing the service for its unique capital city and national policing responsibilities.”

Fabian Society conference
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the Met needs more funding to enforce the XL bully ban (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

The Government move to ban XL bullies followed a series of attacks on people. But it prompted warnings that it could spark higher demand for kennels and cause new challenges for officers nationwide.

Mr Khan said: “Earlier this week I wrote to the Minister for London around the vital issue of police funding and the real impact years of chronic underfunding and real term cuts by Government is having on the service the Met can deliver to Londoners.

“This is just the latest example of the Government talking tough, but failing to provide the funding needed to the police and other agencies who have to enforce the law.”

The call by Mr Khan comes as he prepares for a re-election battle in May, as he seeks to see off a challenge from Tory candidate Susan Hall.