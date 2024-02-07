More than 43,000 best start grants paid automatically, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

More than 43,000 best start grants paid automatically, figures show

By Press Association
Best start grants have automatically been paid to more than 43,000 recipients (PA)
More than 43,000 payments have automatically been provided to help parents and carers with the cost of living and starting school, figures show.

The latest Scottish Government data shows 24,200 of the best start grants paid automatically between November 2022 and September 2023 were the school age payment, while 18,895 were for early learning.

Thousands of people in receipt of the Scottish child payment are awarded the grants without needing to apply separately.

Parents and carers are awarded one-off payments of £294.70 per child to help with the cost of clothes, toys and school trips.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville welcomed the investment during a visit to Ibrox Primary School in Glasgow.

The visit came ahead of a Holyrood debate where Ms Somerville highlighted the record spending on welfare.

She said it came on the back of the UK Government “steadily dismantling the welfare system”.

The Scottish Budget for 2024-25 includes £6.3 billion for benefits expenditure.

Ms Somerville has also urged parents and carers who do not qualify for the Scottish child payment to check if they are still eligible for the best start grants.

These include people who have opted out of automatic payments and some who receive housing benefit.

Shirley-Anne Somerville
Shirley-Anne Somerville said money is being provided to families in need more quickly (PA)

Ms Somerville said: “The introduction of automatic payments means we are getting money to families quickly in the crucial early years of their child’s development, as these figures show.

“The majority of people eligible get these payments automatically, but we are urging those who don’t to check if they are eligible and get the support they are entitled to.

“The UK Government makes no equivalent provision to either the early learning or school age payments and removing the need for separate applications has made things even simpler for people who need this support most.

“While the UK Government chose to continue with welfare cuts in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, the Scottish Government has allocated £3 billion each year to protect people as far as possible.

“In 2024-25 we are committing a record £6.3 billion for benefits expenditure, providing support to over 1.2 million people.

“This is £1.1 billion more that the UK Government gives to the Scottish Government for social security, demonstrating our commitment to tackling poverty.”

The UK Government has been asked for comment.