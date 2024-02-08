Scottish Budget passes first vote at Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish Budget passes first vote at Holyrood

By Press Association
The Scottish budget passed at stage one (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish budget passed at stage one (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government’s Budget plans have passed their first vote in the Scottish Parliament.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison’s Budget Bill passed a stage one vote after a debate on Thursday.

It includes tax rises for high earners, which Ms Robison hailed as “progressive”, as well as spending cuts in some areas.

Local authorities have also been offered £144 million in compensation for freezing council tax, an amount they say is not enough.

During the debate, Ms Robison, who is also deputy first minister, addressed a report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank, which said the Government is presenting a “misleading picture” around certain funding.

MSPs backed the general principles of the Bill by 63 votes to 53.

The IFS said health spending is facing a real-terms cut when in-year top-ups are taken into account.

Ms Robison said: “In-year budgets do change and are still in flux when we introduce the new Budget each year, something that is recognised by the IFS – we are always transparent about this through our Budget revision process.

Scottish Government budget
Shona Robison (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I am pleased that the report also recognises that, taken together, our planned changes to income tax and the council tax freeze will be progressive.”

Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Tories voted against the Bill at stage one.

Scottish Tory finance spokeswoman Liz Smith said: “I don’t think I have ever seen a worse reaction almost on a daily basis, such is the near-universal condemnation of this Budget from a vast array of stakeholders, even some of the SNP’s own backbenchers are presumably now wondering whether they should be supporting this Budget.

“Budgets, of course, are all about choices. I don’t doubt that these choices are very tough.

“But the Scottish Conservatives will put forward our alternative proposals which include abolishing the National Care Service Bill, which is not properly costed, and on that basis we will not be supporting this Budget at stage one.”

Scottish Labour’s finance spokesman Michael Marra said the budget was “chaotic and incompetent (and) will leave Scots paying much more and get much less in return”.

He said: “It is the result of 17 years of incompetence, of waste and long-term failure to grow our economy.”

He said lifeline services were “still in the dark” on how much they would have to spend.

“Let’s be crystal clear despite the rhetoric – it does absolutely nothing for economic growth,” he added.

More from the Press and Journal