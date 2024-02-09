No 10 announces 13 new political life peers during recess

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

No 10 announces 13 new political life peers during recess

By Press Association
The Government has announced 13 new members of the House of Lords (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Government has announced 13 new members of the House of Lords (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Thirteen new life peers have been announced by the Government.

Downing Street published the list of political peerages on Friday as MPs were on holiday.

The Tories’ eight nominations include Paul Goodman, a former Conservative MP and editor of the influential ConservativeHome website.

Disability rights campaigner Rosa Monckton, serial entrepreneur and Tory donor Stuart Marks, and former Local Government Association chairman James Jamieson were also among those chosen by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Ayesha Hazarika
Ayesha Hazarika has received a peerage (PA)

Labour has four new peers, including journalist and political commentator Ayesha Hazarika and John Hannett, former leader of the shopworkers union Usdaw.

The list also includes one new Plaid Cymru peer.

The document says: “The King has been graciously pleased to signify his intention of conferring the following peerages of the United Kingdom for life.”

Separately, No 10 also announced the ennoblement of Scottish Tory MSP Donald Cameron.

He is quitting Holyrood to join the upper chamber and become a parliamentary under secretary of state in the Scotland Office.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross tweeted: “Donald has been an outstanding MSP since we were elected together in 2016.

“A hugely valued member of my shadow cabinet team, he has helped develop party policies across a range of portfolios with knowledge, wisdom and decency.

“He will be a great addition to the Scotland Office.”

The unelected House of Lords has about 800 members, compared with the 650 capped number of MPs in the House of Commons.

The appointments process recently faced fresh criticism after short-lived former prime minister Liz Truss proposed a new peer for every day and a half she was in office in her resignation honours list.