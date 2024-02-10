Starmer says Labour needs to ‘fight like we’re five points behind’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer says Labour needs to ‘fight like we’re five points behind’

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking to pupils during a visit to Hanham Woods Academy school in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking to pupils during a visit to Hanham Woods Academy school in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has played down Labour’s heavy opinion poll lead against the Tories, saying the party has to “fight like we’re five points behind”.

Labour holds an opinion poll lead of about 20 points over the Conservatives ahead of an election this year.

However, in an interview with Vogue, Sir Keir said the party is not taking anything for granted.

He told the publication: “We have to fight like we’re five points behind, I say this to the shadow cabinet every week.

“We’ve changed our party from a party of division, a party with the stain of antisemitism running through it, to a party that is in a position to serve the country.

“Now we want the opportunity to change the country for the better in the same way that we changed our party for the better.”

Sir Keir also had a message for those concerned about his capacity to make the “tough decisions” should his party come into power, pointing out his history working as a barrister for death row prisoners across Africa and the Caribbean.

“People often say in politics, ‘Are you tough enough to make the tough decisions?’,” he said.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Sir Keir’s comments follow criticism over Labour’s decision to ditch its election pledge to spend £28 billion a year on green projects (Lucy North/PA)

“My answer to that is: ‘Look, if you’ve sat in a cell with someone and had to make the decision about their case which could result in them living or dying, then you’ve had to take some tough decisions.’”

His comments come in the wake of criticism over Labour’s decision to ditch its election pledge to spend £28 billion a year on green projects.

Sir Keir announced on Thursday the figure would be drastically scaled back to £23.7 billion over the course of the next parliament if his party wins the next election.

Environmental groups, trade union allies and energy industry figures have all expressed disappointment at the move – while the Tories have continued to attack Labour’s fiscal credibility.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told broadcasters during a visit to the South West on Friday: “I think what Labour announced yesterday just demonstrates what we’ve been saying – they absolutely don’t have a plan.

“Their signature economic policy is in tatters, and when you don’t have a plan, you can’t deliver any change for the country.”