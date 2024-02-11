UK ‘deeply concerned’ about planned Israeli offensive in Rafah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK ‘deeply concerned’ about planned Israeli offensive in Rafah

By Press Association
Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli air strike on a residential building In Rafah (Hatem Ali/AP)
Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli air strike on a residential building In Rafah (Hatem Ali/AP)

Warnings against a planned Israeli invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah are mounting, with UK politicians saying it would be “catastrophic” for civilians.

Rafah, on the border with Egypt, is one of the only regions not yet targeted by an Israeli ground offensive and is providing refuge to more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population who have fled fighting elsewhere.

It is the last remaining stronghold for Hamas fighters in Gaza, according to Israel, after more than four months of conflict triggered by the militant group’s deadly October 7 attack on Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said sending troops into Rafah is necessary to eliminate Hamas, despite growing alarm among aid agencies and the international community.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Deeply concerned about the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah – over half of Gaza’s population are sheltering in the area.

“The priority must be an immediate pause in the fighting to get aid in and hostages out, then progress towards a sustainable, permanent ceasefire.”

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has said he is ‘deeply concerned’ about a planned Israeli ground invasion of the Gazan city of Rafah (Jeff Moore/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “There are over 1.4 million displaced Palestinians in Rafah and it is the gateway to aid for Gaza – an Israeli offensive there would be catastrophic.

“The fighting must stop now. We need a sustainable ceasefire.”

Cabinet minister Michael Gove told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg On Sunday programme: “What we want to see, as the Foreign Secretary, the Prime Minister have made clear, is a sustainable ceasefire and that means an opportunity both to ensure that there’s an end to Hamas terrorism, but also that the aid and support that the Palestinian people need and deserve can be delivered.”

Tensions have risen between Mr Netanyahu and ally the United States, while the EU and the UN have also raised concerns.

US President Joe Biden told the Israeli leader on Sunday that “a military operation in Rafah should not proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the more than one million people sheltering there”, according to a White House readout of their call.

A military operation in Rafah could force the closure of its crossing, cutting off the delivery of desperately needed food and medical supplies and exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in the besieged territory.

The southern town has been bombarded by airstrikes in recent days, killing dozens, including women and children.

The latest figures from the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry put the overall Palestinian death toll at more than 28,100.

Mr Netanyahu announced on Friday that he had asked the military to prepare to enter Rafah and evacuate hundreds of thousands of people.

It has raised questions over where civilians could be moved to, with Israeli evacuation orders now covering two-thirds of the territory.

The Israeli premier’s pledge to enter Rafah came as he also rejected Hamas’s ceasefire proposals.