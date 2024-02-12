Delay to warship departure for Nato exercise ‘not acceptable’, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics UK politics

Delay to warship departure for Nato exercise ‘not acceptable’, says minister

By Press Association
Security minister Tom Tugendhat has said it is ‘not acceptable’ that Royal Navy warship HMS Prince of Wales is sitting in dock when it should be out ‘defending our interests abroad’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Security minister Tom Tugendhat has said it is ‘not acceptable’ that Royal Navy warship HMS Prince of Wales is sitting in dock when it should be out ‘defending our interests abroad’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It is “not acceptable” that Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is sitting in dock when it should be out “defending our interests abroad”, security minister Tom Tugendhat has said.

The vessel’s departure from Portsmouth on Sunday was postponed at the last minute as it was about to set sail to replace its sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, which was forced to cancel its own deployment a week ago.

The £3 billion warship had been expected to take part in the largest Nato exercise since the Cold War, involving more than 40 vessels, but final checks detected an “issue” with the starboard propeller coupling.

Since the cancellation was announced, the crew and base workers have been preparing HMS Prince of Wales to take over HMS Queen Elizabeth’s role in Exercise Steadfast Defender off Norway.

Asked what had happened to HMS Prince of Wales on Sunday, Mr Tugendhat told LBC: “I’m afraid it’s not something I can explain – that’s a matter for the MoD (Ministry of Defence), and I’m going to have to ask some questions about it.

“But I’m sure the First Sea Lord is looking at this right now. Admiral (Sir Ben) Key has commanded an aircraft carrier in the past and will no doubt be all over the details of this and making sure they set sail as soon as possible.

“It isn’t acceptable that we have such expensive and important items of kit sitting in dock when they should be out defending our interests abroad.”

An MoD spokesman confirmed HMS Prince of Wales’s sailing had been postponed but did not give a reason for the last-minute decision.

He said: “The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is due to sail from Portsmouth soon, subject to suitable tide and weather conditions.”

HMS Prince of Wales is now expected to set sail on Monday February 12.

Mr Tugendhat also rejected the suggestion that the warship can only sail on a sunny day when the tide is going the right way.

Asked whether the aircraft carrier can only be used in such conditions, he told LBC: “That is absolutely not correct.

“Our warships are capable of operating in practically all weathers… the reality is we have a completely capable Navy with some extraordinary sailors who are able to equip and deploy our vessels around the world.

“And you can see them in operations today, fighting the Houthis in the Red Sea, but also defending our interests around the world.”

Meanwhile, HMS Queen Elizabeth is undergoing investigation.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “On completion of initial investigations, HMS Queen Elizabeth will sail for Rosyth in Scotland so any necessary repairs can be carried out in due course.

“The cause of the issue with HMS Queen Elizabeth is wear and tear of her starboard propeller shaft coupling.”