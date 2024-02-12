Northern Irish leaders urged to guarantee that Stormont will not collapse again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northern Irish leaders urged to guarantee that Stormont will not collapse again

By Press Association
First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly have been asked to give a commitment that they will not collapse devolved government (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland’s leaders have been urged to give a commitment that they will not collapse devolved government.

The Stormont Executive and Assembly was recently resurrected after a two-year collapse following the resignation of former First Minister Paul Givan over his DUP party’s opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Prior to that, Sinn Fein collapsed devolved government for almost three years from 2017 to 2020.

The leader of the official Opposition at Stormont Matthew O’Toole has written to First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly asking that they provide a guarantee that neither will use their position to collapse the institutions.

Stormont Assembly
Leader of Opposition Matthew O'Toole has asked Michelle O'Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly for reassurances that they will not collapse devolved government

Mr O’Toole previously made the same call on the floor of the Assembly.

He has said he will keep making the request until a commitment is made, saying without it a question will remain over institutional stability.

In his letter to the leaders, Mr O’Toole said he wants to lead an Opposition that is “positive, constructive and focussed on the real challenges facing people across Northern Ireland”.

He said only two people can collapse the power-sharing government, adding: “After all that we have endured over the last two years, and over the three previous years of abeyance, I am asking you again to provide a guarantee that you will not use your position to collapse the Executive”.

He added: “Such a commitment is, I believe, strongly in the public interest.

“Faith in our democratic institutions has been shattered by the failure to govern.”

Mr O’Toole added: “Many believed that the most recent collapse of the democratic institutions would be the final straw.

“I firmly believe that a further failure of power sharing would put devolution beyond repair in the minds of most.

“A guarantee that you and your party will not bring down the Executive for the rest of this mandate would go some way to restoring lost confidence in our institutions.”