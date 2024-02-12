I understand voters’ frustrations, Sunak says in live TV grilling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

I understand voters’ frustrations, Sunak says in live TV grilling

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during GB News’ People’s Forum (GB News/Matt Pover)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during GB News’ People’s Forum (GB News/Matt Pover)

Rishi Sunak has insisted that he understands the country’s frustrations after 14 years of Conservative-led government, as he faced an hour-long grilling in front of a live TV audience.

In something of a rehearsal for a general election campaign later this year, the Prime Minister faced questions from GB News viewers on the NHS, his Rwanda asylum plan and why right-wing voters should back the Tories.

Facing a cross-section of voters in Co Durham, one audience member pressed him on why traditional Tory voters should back his party over the Nigel Farage-founded Reform UK.

The Prime Minister told the questioner he could “completely appreciate your frustration”, as he switched between attacking Labour and defending the Tories’ record.

“It’s been a tough couple of years,” he said.

“When we go through the things that we’ve been through as a country, energy bills more than doubling again, (but) starting to come down, the economic strain that’s put on all your family budgets, the impact of Covid on NHS backlogs waiting for appointments, all of those things are real things that will cause you and everyone else an enormous amount of frustration.

“I can completely understand that, but I think fundamentally, what you want and what I want are the same.”

The 60-minute questions and answers session, a similar format to the PM Connect events the Prime Minister has held across the country, saw few questions on tax cuts or the cost-of-living crisis.

The absence prompted a surprised Mr Sunak to joke: “I can’t imagine all of you are really happy about the tax you’re paying and don’t want to complain.”

But elsewhere during the event, he was pressed on NHS backlogs, while also being forced to defend his flagship Rwanda policy.

As peers in the House of Lords debated draft legislation aimed at sending asylum seekers to Kigali, one voter asked Mr Sunak why he was “so adamant” about the Rwanda policy “when public documentation shows it isn’t working and that it’s not going to work”.

Rishi Sunak on GB News’ People’s Forum
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during GB News’ People’s Forum (GB News/Matt Pover)

He responded: “We need to be able to say pretty simply and unequivocally that if you come to our country illegally, you won’t get to stay.

“We want to be able to remove you either to your home country if it’s safe, like we’ve done with Albania, and for everyone else we need an alternative and that’s what Rwanda is about.

“So yes, we’ve made progress – down by third – but in order to fully solve this problem, we need a deterrent. That’s what Rwanda is all about and that is why I’m absolutely committed to getting this bill through Parliament and getting this scheme up and running.”

Questioned on the NHS, he once again blamed the pandemic for the backlogs facing the health system.

He said: “Whoever was prime minister, whoever was standing here tonight, there will be backlogs in the NHS because of what happened. You all know that, you are fair-minded people.”

Mr Sunak insisted ministers were investing “more money than the NHS has ever had”, and large numbers of doctors and nurses were being trained for the long term.

He added: “I probably will not be around in the 14 years that it takes to train the consultant that we’re now starting to invest in, but it’s the right long-term thing to do for our country, which is why I’ve done it.”

Asked in the final few minutes about tax, he repeated his message that the Government would cut it when it is “responsible”.

The Prime Minister faces potentially gloomy economic numbers later this week, with official figures on Thursday set to show whether the UK has slipped into a recession.

But Mr Sunak told GB News viewers: “When it’s responsible to do so, of course we want to keep cutting your taxes because that is important to me, because it’s as I said about rewarding hard work, but it’s got to be done as part of a plan, and because we’ve got a plan and that plan, as I said right at the beginning, is starting to work.

“You can see it if we stick with it, then there are better times ahead.”