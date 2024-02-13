Troubles inquests delayed to run down clock until law kicks in – ex-NI Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Troubles inquests delayed to run down clock until law kicks in – ex-NI Secretary

By Press Association
Peter Hain (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Peter Hain (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Troubles-related inquests are being delayed by state bodies “running down the clock” until May 1, when they will be discontinued, according to a former Northern Ireland secretary.

A new law, the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act, says any inquests that have not reached a verdict by that date will cease.

In their place, a new fact-finding body will be established and will provide conditional immunity from prosecution for those who co-operate with investigations.

Labour peer Lord Hain told the PA news agency: “I have been told authoritatively that key legacy inquests will be deliberately delayed so they lapse as the Act stipulates on 1 May.”

In the House of Lords, he asked Northern Ireland Office minister Lord Caine: “In relation to legacy inquests that are currently under way in Northern Ireland, is the minister not extremely perturbed, indeed embarrassed, by the fact that state bodies appear to be openly running down the clock to May 1, when the due process that we set such store by in the United Kingdom will no longer apply in Northern Ireland, thanks to the shameful Legacy Act?

“In one case, a Ministry of Defence official told an inquest that ‘we only have a single officer supporting Northern Ireland inquests’.

“And in another, the legal representative of the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) admitted that further resources could be deployed and more progress made, but said in terms ‘what’s the point’?

“Is this not a disgraceful way to treat victims of the Troubles who have suffered so much already?

“And an abject failure by the state officials and agencies to produce the necessary files in anything like a timely fashion continues despite the relevant state bodies being directed to do so by a serving coroner acting with the full authority of the Lady Chief Justice.

Jeffrey Donaldson
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney/ PA credit)

“What on earth makes the minister think that a body which the Legacy Act sets up outside the judicial system headed by a retired Lord Chief Justice, however distinguished, will fare any better?

“Or, as many suspect, will those who will be denied proper inquests have to make do with a vastly inferior process on the cheap?”

Independent crossbench peer Baroness O’Loan, who was the first police ombudsman in Northern Ireland, added: “What is happening in Northern Ireland is outrageous at the moment and causes huge distress to victims.”

Their comments came as the upper chamber debated changes to the Windsor Framework that emerged as a result of the deal between the UK Government and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to restore the Northern Ireland Assembly and devolved government in Stormont.

The deal, secured by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, is set to reduce checks and paperwork on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Lord Caine did not respond to Lord Hain’s claims in his speech, but said he would write to peers regarding unanswered questions.