Cameron to urge allies to show ‘will’ to support Ukraine on eastern Europe trip

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron (Lucy North/PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron (Lucy North/PA)

The UK and its Nato allies must show they “have the will” to continue support to Ukraine, Lord David Cameron is set to say during a trip to eastern Europe.

The Foreign Secretary will visit Bulgaria and Poland this week before travelling to the Munich Security Conference.

Discussions are expected to include how to strengthen Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, but will also focus on tackling illegal small boat crossings in the Channel.

During the visit, Lord Cameron is expected to say: “Putin believes he can get away with aggression. That he can wait out the West.

“We have the resources, the economic might and the expertise. We need to show that we have the will to see this through.

“We must stand up for freedom and match our words with action. On sanctions. On support for Ukraine. On defence production.

“And we must show unity – we must all stand with Ukraine and let them – and Russia – know that they have our support for the long haul.”

The Foreign Secretary will also discuss how the UK is trying to support Nato allies to end dependence on Russian energy and tackle cyber threats and disinformation.

At the Munich Security Conference, he will urge foreign counterparts to boost defence production for Ukraine.

In Bulgaria, Lord Cameron will visit Border Force officials to understand how the country is working with the UK to disrupt the supply of small boats destined for Channel crossings.

The Government is providing £1.2 million of training and capacity support to Bulgaria, including border surveillance drones and thermal imaging devices, as part of a crackdown on criminal gangs involved in illegal migration.

Up to 50% of those using the Balkans as a migration route into Europe are believed to come through Bulgaria, which is said to have become a main transit route for dangerous equipment used to facilitate small boat crossings in the Channel.