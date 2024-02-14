More than half of public say Starmer should keep £28bn green pledge – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than half of public say Starmer should keep £28bn green pledge – poll

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Andrew Matthews/PA)

More than half of the British public say Sir Keir Starmer should keep Labour’s £28 billion green spending pledge, a poll has suggested.

The Nature 2030 campaign survey, conducted by Yonder, asked more than 2,000 adults about Labour’s environmental policies between Friday and Sunday.

It comes after the party announced on Friday it was drastically scaling back its key commitment to spend £28 billion a year on green projects to £23.7 billion over the whole course of the next parliament.

Environmental groups, trade union allies and energy industry figures all expressed disappointment at the U-turn.

The Nature 2030 poll suggests the majority of British adults also disagree with the move with 54% saying Sir Keir should have stuck to the plans.

A majority was also found to support Labour taking further action to tackle litter and boost recycling.

The Tories have planned a UK-wide deposit return scheme, which would see customers charged a small deposit for drinks purchases that is refunded it they return the bottle, can or carton.

But they have faced widespread criticism from campaigners and industry for delaying the implementation date to 2025 at the earliest and excluding glass bottles from the scheme.

The survey found that 64% of British adults agreed that a future Labour government should press ahead with “an ambitious and comprehensive deposit return scheme” which includes plastic containers, glass bottles and metal drinks cans.

Dominic Dyer, environmental activist and chairman of Nature 2030, said: “The public is clearly in favour of maintaining bold action to invest in the future of our planet, and to take decisive action to help us meet our net-zero ambitions.

“There is also a clear appetite for introducing an ambitious deposit return scheme to put an end to the scourge of litter that blights our high streets and countryside.

“Labour must now urgently set out its plan to tackle the climate crisis and to create a green, circular economy. Short-term economic challenges are no excuse for the absence of a long-term commitment to protecting the planet.”

PA has contacted Labour for comment.