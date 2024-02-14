Economy has turned corner, Sunak tells first meeting of 2024 Business Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Economy has turned corner, Sunak tells first meeting of 2024 Business Council

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosting the first 2024 Business Council meeting (Daniel Leal/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosting the first 2024 Business Council meeting (Daniel Leal/PA)

The Prime Minister has insisted the “economy has turned the corner” as he convened the first meeting of his 2024 Business Council.

Rishi Sunak labelled himself “unashamedly pro-business” as he delivered some short opening remarks to chief executives in Downing Street on Wednesday morning.

He acknowledged “global headwinds” affecting businesses, referencing disruption in the Red Sea – where violence by Houthi rebels has caused firms to redirect shipments – which is understood to be partly linked to recent tea supply issues.

But overall the Prime Minister was optimistic about the business sector.

UK Inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

It comes as Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation remained unchanged at 4% in January.

The figure is lower than the 4.2% that economists had forecast although still double the Bank of England’s 2% target, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The ONS is due to publish GDP figures for December 2023 on Thursday.

Addressing the Business Council – including heads of Rolls-Royce, ITV and Almac – Mr Sunak said: “I’m absolutely determined to make the UK the best place in the world to start to grow and invest in businesses.

“Of course we’re still battling with lots of global headwinds, not least the Red Sea at the moment, but at the start of this year I absolutely believe that the economy has turned the corner and we’re now pointing in the right direction.”

He continued: “Hopefully that’s something that you’re seeing in your businesses, but inflation has been more than halved from 11% down to 4%, mortgage rates are starting to come down.

“Everyone is predicting us to grow this year.

“I think PwC has said that we’re going to outperform France, Germany, and Japan this year.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre left) hosts a Business Council meeting at 10 Downing Street, London
The meeting took place in Downing Street (Daniel Leal/PA)

The Prime Minister said that “because of all of that” the Government has been able to start cutting taxes.

Mr Sunak told attendees that business “defined” his life before politics.

He said: “I grew up in a small business family, worked for my mum, did her accounts.

“(It) defined my career before I entered Parliament, I obviously worked in investing and finance, investing in businesses, helping them grow, and scale and thrive.

“And obviously, it defined my initial time in government… as chancellor of the Exchequer working with many of you during the pandemic.”