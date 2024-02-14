Migrant rights groups say visa change puts love in limbo this Valentine’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Migrant rights groups say visa change puts love in limbo this Valentine’s Day

By Press Association
Campaigners from migrant rights organisations handed in petitions to Downing Street against the increase in the minimum income requirement for family visas (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Hiking the minimum income requirement for family visas by thousands of pounds will put “love in limbo”, a coalition of migrant rights organisations has said as part of a Valentine’s Day campaign.

A day of action is being held to highlight the plight of people they say will be unable to celebrate love as a result of new “draconian rules”.

An increase in the minimum income requirement for family visas is due to be introduced in stages.

The first increase, to £29,000, comes into effect from April 11 – but is set to rise to £38,700 by early 2025, the Home Office has said.

The delay in introducing the total increase has been criticised by right-wing Tory MPs in favour of tighter migration controls.

The measure aims to ensure only dependants that can be supported financially are brought to the UK, the Government has said.

It is part of a wider bid to cut the number of people legally arriving in Britain.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak previously vowed to “do what is necessary” to bring net migration down as he sought to blame the “very large numbers” on his predecessors.

But organisations including Reunite Families UK, Praxis, Migrant Voice, IMIX, the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants and British in Europe have come together to warn of the potential impact on families if they have to separate, through their #LoveInLimbo campaign.

The coalition said some representatives handed in a number of petitions to Downing Street on Wednesday against the increase, adding they had so far been signed by more than 250,000 people.

The groups also launched the Pledge for Families, which urges MPs and elected representatives to support “family-friendly migration policies that alleviate the mental health impacts and the unaffordable financial burden of its immigration system”.

Caroline Coombs, executive director of Reunite Families UK, described the policy change as a “horrendously cruel move by the Government”.

She said: “Love shouldn’t be a prerogative for rich people and we hope that the Government will see some sense and reverse these changes.”

Josephine Whitaker-Yilmaz, policy and public affairs manager at Praxis, said: “This Government needs to take the price tag off love. There should be no minimum income requirement at all, because wherever it is set, it will exclude some families and prevent British citizens from exercising their right to a family life.”

London’s deputy mayor for communities and social justice, and chair of the Praxis board of trustees, Debbie Weekes-Bernard, described the increase as an “unfair and inhumane policy”.

She called on the Government to take a “compassionate and humane approach, so that no more Londoners suffer the heartache of being separated from their loved ones”.

The Home Office has said the rules will not be applied retrospectively, and regarding visa renewals it said more details on the specifics will be confirmed “in due course”.

A spokesperson for the department said: “We have a longstanding principle that anyone bringing dependants to live in the UK must be able to financially support them.

“The Minimum Income Requirement ensures that families are self-sufficient instead of relying on public funds, with the ability to integrate if they are to play a full part in British life.”