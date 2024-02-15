Former world leaders join call for ‘long-view leadership’ of existential threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former world leaders join call for ‘long-view leadership’ of existential threats

By Press Association
Former prime minister Gordon Brown is among the signatories calling for a ‘long-view leadership’ of existential threats to humanity (Lucy North/PA)
Former prime minister Gordon Brown and businessman Sir Richard Branson have joined business leaders, Nobel laureates and global political figures to call for “long-view leadership” in the face of existential threats like climate change.

More than 130 leading figures have signed an open letter from The Elders and the Future of Life Institute, to stress the importance of tackling the many escalating risks to humanity.

These include the climate and nature crisis, pandemics, nuclear weapons and ungoverned artificial intelligence (AI).

The letter, published on Thursday, said world leaders are failing to act or co-operate over the threats as millions of lives and livelihoods already face catastrophic impacts.

Signatories called for a “long-view leadership” – defining it as the “determination to resolve intractable problems not just manage them, the wisdom to make decisions based on scientific evidence and reason, and the humility to listen to all those affected”.

The Elders and the Future of Life Institute also stressed the need for urgent multilateral action, outlining measures like financing the transition away from fossil fuels, concluding an equitable pandemic treaty, restarting nuclear arms talks and building the global governance for AI.

Signatories include former Irish president Mary Robinson, former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, former Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos and former executive secretary of the UNFCCC, Christiana Figueres.

Singer Annie Lennox, former Unilever chief executive Paul Polman and J. Robert Oppenheimer’s grandson, Charles Oppenheimer, also signed.

The letter comes ahead of the Munich Security Conference, where government officials, military leaders and diplomats will meet to discuss international security.

The signatories urged those at the conference to address these challenges head on as preparations continue for September’s UN Summit for the Future.

They also invited members of the public across communities, generations and political spectrums to sign the letter.

Ms Robinson, chairwoman of The Elders, a group of global leaders founded by the late former president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, said: “Our world is in grave danger, but with long-view leadership rooted in truth, justice and inclusion, we can still step back from the precipice.

“This does not mean global decision-makers should neglect the challenges we face today; it means making decisions that go beyond short-term politics and delivering solutions for people struggling now, as well as future generations.”

Mr Ban, who is also deputy chairman of The Elders, said: “The range of signatories to this open letter makes clear our shared concern: we need world leaders who understand the existential threats we face and the urgent need to address them.

“This can only be done through decisive co-operation between nations.

“We need to revitalise multilateralism for the sake of our common future. This means upholding the international rule of law and being open and accountable for the decisions we must take.”

Mr Santos said: “Too many leaders in politics and business today are following short-term agendas.

“They need to look beyond electoral and reporting cycles and instead pursue policies based on solidarity and sustainability.

“The need for principled and effective leadership has never been greater. Only a multilateral approach towards the goal of net zero, with renewed pressure on big emitters, will help avert catastrophe.”