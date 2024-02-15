UK to supply Ukraine with thousands of drones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK to supply Ukraine with thousands of drones

By Press Association
Grant Shapps said the UK will jointly lead a major drone capability coalition (PA)
Grant Shapps said the UK will jointly lead a major drone capability coalition (PA)

The UK will supply thousands of drones to Ukraine as the Ministry of Defence pledged to stand with Kyiv “for as long as it takes”.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK will jointly lead a major drone capability coalition with Latvia that will include the provision of first-person view (FPV) and sea drones.

The UK’s latest support for Ukraine comes as Kyiv moved to a defensive posture amid critical shortages on the battlefield.

Sea drones are small, unmanned vessels that can be used for clearing mines, carrying out surveillance or detonating enemy ships.

Ukraine’s military released footage on Wednesday which appeared to show a Ukrainian sea drone destroying a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea.

FPV drones are used to locate enemy positions, armoured vehicles, and ships using low-quality cameras before targeting them with explosive ordnance. The Ministry of Defence said these drones have “proven highly effective”.

Mr Shapps said: “Together, we will give Ukraine the capabilities it needs to defend itself and win this war, to ensure that Putin fails in his illegal and barbaric ambitions.”

Lord Cameron
Lord Cameron has urged politicians in the US to pass a Bill including support for Ukraine (PA)

This is the first project that will be launched from the £200 million drone package announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in January and will increase the UK’s military aid to Ukraine to £2.5 billion this year.

The statement from the Ministry of Defence said: “The UK is committed to standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

Some of the drones will be ordered from UK manufacturers which the MoD said will provide a boost to the industry.

This comes after it was announced on Thursday morning that gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.3% in the last three months of 2023, meaning the UK entered a recession, after two quarters of negative growth.

The UK’s pledge comes after Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron urged US lawmakers to pass a Bill including support for Ukraine for the sake of global security on Wednesday.

But Lord Cameron’s intervention was blasted by Republican right-winger Marjorie Taylor Greene, who told the Foreign Secretary to “kiss my ass”.

Former president Donald Trump opposed the Bill and alarmed Nato members after he suggested he would tell Russia to attack Nato allies he considered delinquent.

Mr Shapps will be meeting with Nato members on Thursday to sign an agreement on two new multinational procurement initiatives that will aim to increase support for Ukraine.

The Defence Secretary will also discuss support for Kyiv when he attends the Munich Security Conference on Friday.