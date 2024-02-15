Railways ‘need public and private influence to thrive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Railways ‘need public and private influence to thrive’

By Press Association
Industry body Rail Partners published a five-point Manifesto for Rail (Callum Parke/PA)
Industry body Rail Partners published a five-point Manifesto for Rail (Callum Parke/PA)

Creating a thriving railway for Britain should involve a “best of both worlds” approach with private sector operators and public accountability, according to a new plan.

Industry body Rail Partners urged politicians to attract passengers back to rail and restore millions of pounds in lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It published a five-point Manifesto for Rail ahead of next week’s annual George Bradshaw Address in Westminster, which will see the Conservatives and Labour set out their respective plans for the sector.

The strategy calls for a new contractual model which switches decision-making from Whitehall to operators, enabling the latter to use their “commercial expertise” to respond to the needs of passengers.

This is “the best way” to grow the railway and provide the best value for taxpayers, the organisation claimed.

The manifesto recommends allowing operators to compete with each other on more long distance routes, and an “overhaul” of fares and ticketing to ensure passengers get the best value for their journey.

The document includes a plea for more investment in rail freight infrastructure and incentives for companies to take freight off roads.

It also calls for legislation to create a new body to oversee the railways which is accountable to the public.

Rail Partners chief executive Andy Bagnall said: “Our Manifesto for Rail is a five-point plan, backed by train companies, to get the railways delivering their full potential for Britain again.

“It gives whoever forms the next government a clear set of priorities to deliver reform and put the railways back on track to growth.

“The public is not that interested in how our railways are structured or organised, they just want to have trains that run on time and fares that offer them the best value for their journey.

“There doesn’t have to be a binary choice between a railway monopoly in public hands, and one that delivers competition and innovation by harnessing the commercial expertise of private sector operators.

“We need the best of both worlds, which means focusing the system outwards on passengers and freight customers by empowering operators to meet their needs, and creating a single accountable body so the public knows who is in charge.”