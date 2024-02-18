UK-registered cargo ship ‘under attack’ near Yemen – reports By Press Association February 18 2024, 9:53 pm February 18 2024, 9:53 pm Share UK-registered cargo ship ‘under attack’ near Yemen – reports Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/politics/6378315/uk-registered-cargo-ship-under-attack-near-yemen-reports/ Copy Link HMS Diamond in the Red Sea (LPhot Chris Sellars/MoD/Crown Copyright) A UK-registered cargo ship has come under attack off the coast of Yemen, according to reports. The UK’s Maritime Trade Operations said it had received a report of an incident 35 nautical miles south of Al Mukha in Yemen. It said: “Authorities are investigating.” UKMTO WARNING UPDATE 001ATTACKhttps://t.co/qlApy9q9pq#maritimesecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/g0L6klHea1— United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) (@UK_MTO) February 18, 2024 The report gave no further details but Sky News, citing private security firm Ambrey, said that the ship was a UK-registered vessel and had come “under attack” in the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The ship is believed to Belize-flagged, Lebanese-operated and UK registered. The UK and the US have carried out joint airstrikes against Houthi rebels in recent weeks in order to stop attacks on commercial shipping. Since November, the Iran-backed rebels have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea over Israel’s offensive in Gaza. They have often targeted vessels with tenuous or no clear links to Israel, imperilling shipping in a key route for trade among Asia, the Middle East and Europe.