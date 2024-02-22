Projected Police Scotland budget overspend shrinks from £18.9m to £5m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Projected Police Scotland budget overspend shrinks from £18.9m to £5m

By Press Association
Police Scotland Clyde Gateway headquarters at Dalmarnock, Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police Scotland Clyde Gateway headquarters at Dalmarnock, Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

Police Scotland’s projected overspend for the financial year has shrunk from almost £19 million to around £5 million, the force’s chief financial officer said.

The force was expected to go over its 2023/2024 budget of £1.4 billion by £18.9 million, but it said this figure has now reduced by £13.9 million.

Police Scotland’s chief financial officer James Gray told a Scottish Police Authority (SPA) board meeting in Glasgow there had been “significant progress” on the issue since a meeting last autumn, and he is confident the Scottish Government will grant leeway for the new projected figure.

Mr Gray said a “huge amount of work right across the organisation” had taken place over the last few months.

He said: “We continue to work as hard as we can to reduce that overall £5 million forecast overspend.

“We don’t see £5 million as a target – we see it as a parameter, and we’ll seek to continue to work to bring that down.”

On whether the Scottish Government would agree to fund the overspend, Mr Gray said: “We’ve not yet had confirmation of that, but from speaking regularly with colleagues and the Scottish Government, we know that we will get that budget cover before the end of the financial year so that we will be in an authorised position with regards to overspend but we’ve been told it will probably be quite late on in the financial year before we get that.”

He said Police Scotland had spent 88% of its annual budget for the financial year by the end of December, and is “tracking now to deliver a balanced budget for capital”.

Mr Gray added: “From an operational perspective, that obviously has serious implications in that we are not buying equipment, we’re not moving with technology, we’re not able to do work in the estate, such as replacing boilers at the pace which we would want to.”

Police Scotland’s Chief Constable Jo Farrell wrote to the Scottish Government before Christmas to seek approval for an authorised overspend of up to £5 million.

She told the board meeting on Thursday: “I think the Scottish Government will be encouraged by the effort that Police Scotland put into this to bring this back in line, and I think the lack of confirming that amount is they’re just waiting to see if it goes down further.

“They will be having other demands across all the public sectors.”

Ms Farrell said she believes they are financially “within the parameters that we’ve set out” and that she has “no concerns”.

Earlier in the meeting, she said police officers who are required to go to court to give evidence on criminal cases can also hit the budget, as often the officers are not asked to speak in court.

She wants more officers to return to frontline duties, stating they have currently around 150 officers across the country who are “assigned to duties at court buildings at a cost of £7 million a year”.

The Scottish Government was contacted for comment.