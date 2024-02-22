Long ‘deeply disappointed’ as NI excluded from law to exonerate subpostmasters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long ‘deeply disappointed’ as NI excluded from law to exonerate subpostmasters

By Press Association
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long (Liam McBurney/PA)
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland’s justice minister has said she is “deeply disappointed” that legislation to exonerate subpostmasters wronged in the Horizon scandal excludes the region.

Naomi Long said she will “urgently” review options to provide an alternative remedy for subpostmasters in Northern Ireland.

Details of blanket legislation to exonerate subpostmasters convicted in England and Wales was published on Thursday after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier this year said they were victims of “one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in our nation’s history”.

Last month, Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake told MPs that while justice is a devolved issue in Northern Ireland, the Government wanted to see a consistent approach across the UK.

However, Ms Long criticised the Westminster Government after it failed to include Northern Ireland in its legislation.

“Whilst the operation of courts in Northern Ireland is a devolved matter, subpostmasters who are affected by unjust convictions should receive swift justice and equitable treatment in line with their counterparts in the rest of the UK,” she said.

“I firmly believe that any Westminster legislation to reverse the convictions of subpostmasters should be UK-wide.

“This would be the best way forward, given that postal services are a reserved matter and the associated compensation schemes are UK-wide.

“This would also be the fastest legislative solution and avoids differential treatment between jurisdictions, including in terms of accessing compensation.

“I am deeply disappointed that the UK Government has decided to legislate in England and Wales only, having indicated publicly their desire to legislate UK-wide.

“In light of this decision, I will now urgently review the options available to provide an alternative remedy for subpostmasters in Northern Ireland.”

More than 700 Post Office branch managers around the UK were prosecuted between 1999 and 2015 after the faulty Horizon accounting software made it look as though money was missing from their shops.