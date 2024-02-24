UK Government accused of ‘lack of interest’ in food industry labour shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK Government accused of ‘lack of interest’ in food industry labour shortages

By Press Association
Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Steve Barclay has been accused of showing a lack of interest in labour shortages in Scotland (James Manning/PA)
Scotland’s Rural Affairs Secretary has accused her UK counterpart of an “apparent lack of interest” in the food and drink sector’s labour shortages.

Mairi Gougeon has urged UK Government ministers to work collaboratively to solve the issue facing the sector, citing migration policy as a hindrance to recruitment.

In a letter to her Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Steve Barclay, the Scottish Government minister states she is “confounded” by the lack of “substantive” responses received to previous letters to UK ministers.

She wrote: “The only conclusion that I can draw reasonably from this, is an apparent lack of interest on the part of the UK Government about this very significant issue and which is of great importance to the sector.”

Ms Gougeon said the post-Brexit loss of EU nationals has led to “significant and immediate gaps in labour” which cannot be quickly replaced.

She also criticised the UK Government’s proposals to extend the “not for EU” labelling requirements on meat and dairy products.

“These seem arbitrary and are likely to have a disproportionate impact on industry,” she said.

“This is also at a time when further red tape, from import controls, are pending with checks ramping up in April and beyond and consumers are already bearing the burden of added food costs.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“All of this points to UK policies that continue to be made without due consideration of economic impacts on, or meaningful consultation with the industries most affected by it.”

She added: “Rather than my having to resort yet again to another letter about all of these issues, it would be best for us to meet to discuss how we can work together effectively to try to make some headway to support the sector.”

She urged Mr Barclay to “reverse the trend” of poor UK Government representation.

The UK Government has been asked for comment.