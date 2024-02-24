Reform leader Tice: UK is at the ‘Everest base camp of sectarian politics’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reform leader Tice: UK is at the ‘Everest base camp of sectarian politics’

By Press Association
Reform UK leader Richard Tice has said political leaders are running in fear of extremists (Joe Giddens/PA)
Reform UK leader Richard Tice said the country is at the “Everest base camp of sectarian politics” as he said political leaders, the establishment and the police were all in fear of extremists.

Addressing the party’s spring Conference, Mr Tice received a standing ovation and one of the biggest cheers of the day when he vowed to legislate against Sharia Law being introduced to the UK.

Speaking to delegates in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, Mr Tice said: “I’ll tell you what is not the British culture, that is what’s going on with some of these pro-Hamas marches in and around cities and towns and London.

“That is nothing to do with the British culture.”

He said: “They don’t respect our British culture, they want to abuse it. They want to change us.”

Mr Tice said: “We actually need to legislate that we do not want and allow any Sharia Law in the United Kingdom.”

He said: “This is where we’re at now. Our democracy is being attacked.

“We saw messages being beamed onto the House of Parliament, in breach of the law, calling for genocide.

“There were police right next to the projector.

“And they did the square-root of zip.”

Mr Tice referenced the decisions made by the Speaker of the Commons which led to chaotic scenes in Parliament earlier this week.

He told delegates: “He did it out of fear.”

Mr Tice said: “An extreme bunch of people have created a sense of fear with MPs, demonstrating outside their homes, terrifying their children.

“So we’re now essentially being ruled by extremists creating a sense of fear across our country, our leaders and our establishment.

“It’s so bad that the police themselves are now fearful.”

Mr Tice told the conference: “We are at Everest base camp of sectarian politics in the United Kingdom, and it’s awful.”

He said he expects to see independent Islamist candidates taking on and beating Labour in certain constituencies in the coming general election.

Later, Mr Tice told the PA news agency: “You’ve now a situation where the police are afraid of extreme Islamist activists who, frankly, now seem to think they are above the law.

“It’s a terrible state for our country to be in and I think tens of millions of people up-and-down the country are genuinely horrified. And, particularly the Jewish community are afraid. MPs are afraid. The Speaker is afraid.

“Let me tell you, I’m not afraid. I’m going to tell it as it is.”

Earlier at the conference, Mr Tice told supporters the party will plough £17 billion extra cash into the NHS while implementing fundamental reform, including introducing basic rate tax relief on private healthcare and tax relief for frontline health and social care workers.

Mr Tice told delegates at the party’s spring conference “lefties” were wrong to brand his plans “the privatisation of the NHS”, saying the bedrock of the healthcare system needed to be the principle of services being free at the point of delivery.

Launching Reform’s “working draft” of the party’s Contract With The People, he said it showed how billions of pounds can be diverted to healthcare from savings made on interest payments to city banks relating to quantitative easing, moving away from net-zero targets and cutting waste in the public sector.

He told his audience at Doncaster Racecourse: “The last thing we need to do is to give billions more to the bungling, incompetent, wasteful, NHS bureaucrats.”

Mr Tice told delegates he has rebranded the Conservative and Labour leaders “Sinking Sunak” and “Starmer-geddon”.

He said: “Our country is in a bad state. It’s sinking under Sunak, and Starmer-geddon will make it worse but, with this contract, together, all of us, we are ready to save Britain.”

Reform’s candidate in Thursday’s Rochdale by-election, the former Labour MP Simon Danczuk, told delegates: “Our country is on a journey, but it’s going in the wrong direction.

“Nothing works. The Islamisation of our democracy. Mass immigration. Britain is being broken.”

Mr Danczuk used the opportunity to take a swipe at George Galloway, who is standing for his Workers’ Party of Britain in next week’s by-election.

He said: “We’re putting Rochdale first. George Galloway is putting Gaza first.”

And he added: “We’re on the cusp of achieving an historic result in Rochdale.”

Also standing in Rochdale are Azhar Ali, Labour; Mark Coleman, Independent; Iain Donaldson, Liberal Democrats; Paul Ellison, Conservative Party; Michael Howarth, Independent; William Howarth, Independent; Guy Otten, Green Party; Ravin Rodent Subortna, the Official Monster Raving Loony Party; and David Tully, Independent.