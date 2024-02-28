Former Post Office chairman sought to double chief executive’s pay – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Post Office chairman sought to double chief executive’s pay – minister

By Press Association
Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake made the claim in the Commons (James Manning/PA)
Former Post Office chairman Henry Staunton urged ministers to double the pay of chief executive Nick Read to prevent him quitting the organisation, Kevin Hollinrake has revealed to MPs.

Business minister Mr Hollinrake made the claim in the House of Commons on Wednesday, following an appearance by both Mr Staunton and Mr Read at the Business and Trade Committee.

The former chairman told the committee that Mr Read had said he was going to resign because he was “unhappy with his pay”.

Ministers heard that the suggestion he should be given a pay rise would likely be “quite galling” to subpostmasters caught up in the Horizon scandal.

Former Post Office chairman Henry Staunton, giving evidence to the Business and Trade Select Committee on Tuesday (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

The Post Office’s latest accounts suggest Mr Read’s pay for 2022/23 totalled £573,000, of which £436,000 was a fixed sum, and £137,000 was a bonus.

In the previous year, he was paid £816,000, the sum of a £415,000 fixed salary and £401,000 in bonus payments.

The 2021/22 total is after Mr Read returned a £54,000 portion of his bonus that year linked to the Horizon inquiry.

In the Commons, Conservative MP Jane Stevenson (Wolverhampton North East) said: “In yesterday’s select committee, Mr Staunton spoke about lobbying for a pay rise for Mr Read, which I know must have been quite galling to many of those subpostmasters.

“The minister was reported as refusing this pay rise. Can I ask him what sort of pay rise Mr Staunton thought would be a fair, equitable agreement at that time?”

Business minister Mr Hollinrake replied: “I think on two occasions Mr Staunton sought to lobby or did lobby for a pay increase for Mr Read.

Nick Read, chief executive of the Post Office, giving evidence to the Business and Trade Committee (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

“He sought to double the overall package of Mr Read on those occasions.”

“Wow,” MPs could be heard to say in response.

In Tuesday’s select committee appearance, Mr Staunton said that chief executive Mr Read told him on several occasions that he wanted to resign and was unhappy with his salary.

“I think he was doing fine. Huge, huge pressures on him. I must have had four conversations when he said he was going to chuck it in,” Mr Staunton told MPs.

“And my job was just to be someone that would understand the pressures that he was on, because I think it would be very difficult to find a replacement at this stage with the business in the state that it’s in.

“If I didn’t think he was doing satisfactorily, I’d have asked to change things.”

He added: “I got a strong message from Mr (Grant) Shapps when he was secretary of state: Don’t even think of coming for any salary increase. I got a strong message from minister (Kevin) Hollinrake.

“I said to him Nick is unhappy with the salary. He said, ‘don’t waste a postage stamp coming to talk to me about it’.”