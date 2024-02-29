Emirates boss ‘not optimistic’ about Heathrow expansion

An aviation veteran has warned he is “not optimistic” a third runway will be built at Heathrow Airport in the coming years.

Sir Tim Clark, president of airline Emirates, claimed the west London airport will only be able to increase capacity if flight paths are altered.

Speaking to reporters in central London, the British executive said: “I’m not optimistic about the third runway at Heathrow.”

He went on: “This can will get kicked down the street.

“It won’t be in this parliament and I don’t suppose it’ll be in the next parliament.

“I think the best (the Government) can do is have a look at the regional airports and try and attract people (to them).

“HS2 would have done a great job for connectivity but they stopped it in Birmingham.”

The 74-year-old added he is “getting a bit long in the tooth” waiting for Heathrow expansion, which has been discussed for decades.

In recent years the project has been delayed by legal challenges over the environmental impact, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Heathrow recorded a 29% year-on-year jump in the number of passengers travelling through its terminals in 2023, to 79.2 million, and is forecasting a record of 81.4 million this year.

Thomas Woldbye, Heathrow’s recently appointed chief executive, said last week that growth in passenger numbers “firms up the business case” for a third runway, and the project will “absolutely” be something the airport will focus on this year.

He told the PA news agency the airport will publish a “revised strategy” in the coming weeks, which will include plans for increasing capacity through expansion and alternative methods.

Sir Tim said the airport must “look at the way they handle the two runways” if it is to raise capacity without a third runway.

This could be done by allowing approaching flights to stay higher for longer before landing, which would reduce the area on the ground affected by aircraft noise, he claimed.

He added he would not suggest restrictions on night flights at Heathrow are eased as he would be “slaughtered in the media”.