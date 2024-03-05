Tory peer condemns ‘excusing’ rape in Israel: ‘It’s me too, unless you’re a Jew’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory peer condemns ‘excusing’ rape in Israel: ‘It’s me too, unless you’re a Jew’

By Press Association
Baroness Altmann (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Baroness Altmann (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A Conservative peer has spoken out against people excusing or denying sexual violence perpetrated against Israelis on October 7, saying: “It’s me too, unless you’re a Jew.”

Former pensions minister Baroness Altmann condemned the “rape, wanton assault and torture” of women and children by Hamas in their deadly attack.

Her comments came after a UN report published yesterday found there is “reasonable grounds to believe” sexual violence, including gang rape, took place in the October 7 attack.

The report also found there to be “convincing evidence” that hostages held in Gaza have been subjected to sexual violence, including rape and sexualised torture.

Lady Altmann said: “In particular, I am exercised about the sexual violence that is also being excused – there is no excuse for rape, wanton assault and torture of Israeli women and children. Rape is not resistance.

“Hamas filmed and glorified its pogrom and violation of Jewish women, yet western supporters here and other countries ignore this.

“Sisters Uncut claimed report of Hamas sex attacks amounted to Islamophobia and racist weaponisation of sexual violence.

“Women’s groups who rail against such attacks on all other women have stayed silent. It seems it is me too, unless you’re a Jew.”

Lady Altmann, who is an Orthodox Jew herself, is vice president of the Jewish Leadership Council.