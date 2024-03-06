Russian political scientist to discuss Putin opposition with MSPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russian political scientist to discuss Putin opposition with MSPs

By Press Association
Prof Schullman was labelled a ‘foreign agent’ by Russia (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A Russian political scientist labelled a “foreign agent” by the Kremlin will speak to MSPs about the state of public opposition to Vladimir Putin’s government.

Ekaterina Schulmann, a prominent lecturer and commentator, is unable to return to Russia due to the government’s designation of her.

On Wednesday, she will deliver a presentation to MSPs and staff about the state of political opposition in Russia and take questions.

Prof Schulmann is also an associate fellow at Chatham House and hosts a YouTube channel discussing Russian affairs.

Her visit is part of a “Russian dissidents event” hosted by Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and comes after the death of Putin opponent Alexei Navalny.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I am delighted that Ekaterina will be joining us in parliament this week.

“She represents the many brave men and women of Russia, both at home and overseas, who stand in defiance of Putin, who do not recognise his legitimacy and in whose name he does not act.

“As we remember the life and murder of a great man, Alexei Navalny, we must reflect on the ways that we, in Scotland, can stand up against Putin’s regime.”

He added: “For years, the SNP’s naivety about Russian influence has run rampant.

“Disgraced former first minister Alex Salmond has helped legitimise Putin by hosting a chat show on his propaganda channel and refusing to address the jailing of Navalny.

“As it stands, the opaque land ownership system in Scotland also allows oligarchs to disguise their vast fortunes.

“We may already be in the early days of a new cold war: we must do everything in our power to support free-thinking Russians and close off Putin’s interests and influence in Scotland.”

SNP MP Stewart McDonald said: “Ekaterina Schulman’s visit to Scotland is most welcome and will give us a better understanding of the Kremlin’s influence operations abroad as well as the current domestic situation in Russia.

“Whilst we have done much to sanction Putin’s interests, there is always much more that can be done, particularly in Scotland when it comes to hostile disinformation and Scottish Limited Partnerships.

“No politician in Scotland has been a more vocal critic of the Putin regime, or indeed Mr Salmond’s TV show – something he should never live down – than I, so rather than seek to politicise Ms Schulman’s visit, Mr Cole-Hamilton would do well to put this issue above electioneering and be part of a cross-political consensus that our open society must be defended from authoritarian influence, whether that’s from Russia or from China.”