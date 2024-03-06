UK ‘being outcompeted’ on clean tech, Government warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK ‘being outcompeted’ on clean tech, Government warned

By Press Association
The Budget was light on measures to tackle the climate and nature crises (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A failure to back green growth will see the UK falling behind in clean tech investment, hitting jobs and the economy, the Government has been warned.

After a Budget light on measures to tackle the climate and nature crises, environmental groups and think tanks criticised a lack of investment in clean growth, warning the UK would fall behind the US, Europe and other countries.

Alasdair Johnstone, from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said: “The net zero economy grew 9% last year, whilst the wider economy was stagnant.

“The Chancellor appears to have not got the memo. At a time when the US and EU are competing over investment in clean industries, there was little in here to attract investment in clean industries.”

Beverley Cornaby, director of Cambridge University’s Institute for Sustainability Leadership’s Corporate Leaders Group, said: “We welcome that the Chancellor is committing £360 million to selected manufacturing and green initiatives.

“But the continued absence of an ambitious UK industrial strategy means we require the Government to set out spending plans across all sectors to unlock climate finance and inward investment.”

And she said that more needed to be done to support families struggling in the cost-of-living crisis, pointing to net zero solutions, such as energy efficiency measures, which could reduce the burden and are cheaper in the long term.

Ms Cornaby added: “This is a Budget focused on the next six months and an upcoming election, but we need to focus on the next six years and beyond to fundamentally transform the economy towards net zero.”

Aakash Naik, from Greenpeace, warned that refusing to invest properly in the green economy of the future was a “huge mistake”.

He called for a fairer tax system and borrowing to invest in “a safe future with a bold green industrial strategy for public transport, renewables and home insulation” which he said would boost jobs, help the cost of living and grow the economy.

Ed Matthew, from the climate policy think tank E3G, warned the Government had no credible plan for growth.

He said: “Uncertainty on how the UK will decarbonise industry, homes, power and transport has led to chronic underinvestment.

“This is compounded by a lack of green tax breaks, low levels of public investment and not having a long-term net zero investment plan.

“The UK is being outcompeted on clean tech investment by the US, Europe and China as a result.

“The UK economy is flat-lining and this Budget will fail to bring it back to life.”